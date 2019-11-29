Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Harry Wilson training-ground video at Bournemouth

The Liverpool academy graduate is currently away from Anfield on loan but many of the Reds faithful want him to become a regular for Jurgen Klopp when back.

Liverpool on-loan ace Harry Wilson continues to impress on loan at Bournemouth and, ahead of their Premier League trip to Tottenham, the Cherries showed off an impressive training-ground video of the Reds academy graduate.

Wilson is on a season-long loan at the south coast club from Anfield, having enjoyed a productive campaign at Derby County in 2018-19, and has weighed in with four goals from 12 appearances in the Premier League for Eddie Howe's side.

The 22-year-old will be eager to help Bournemouth claim a result this weekend after two defeats on the trot, particularly following his half-time substitution against Wolves last time out, and has been working hard on the training ground ahead of the trip to Jose Mourinho's new club.

Wilson scored an impressive free kick in training, which the Cherries channel shared, with the caption "practice makes perfect":

Some Liverpool fans gave their thoughts in response:

Can't wait for you to come back to Liverpool. YNWA — Timothy Reed (@imarketeer) 28 November 2019

I want him back at Liverpool at the end of his loan. Sure he can be an important player — Alexis 4 (@Syleks4) 28 November 2019

This is why he should still be in the #LFC first team squad! #Quality — RedGeekPool (@RedGeekPool) 28 November 2019

Thanks Bournemouth. Polishing nicely. — The Southern Kop (@KopSouthern) 28 November 2019

@camsouthgate1 honestly the goat — Henry Harding (@henryharding1) 29 November 2019

As per the Liverpool website, Wilson's first-team debut for the Reds came as a second-half substitute in an FA Cup third-round replay at Plymouth Argyle in January 2017.

He remains Wales’ youngest ever player after making his full international bow as a 16-year-old in October 2013, and has since established himself as a regular in his country’s senior squad.