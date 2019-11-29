Quick links

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Harry Wilson training-ground video at Bournemouth

Giuseppe Labellarte
Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on August 14, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool academy graduate is currently away from Anfield on loan but many of the Reds faithful want him to become a regular for Jurgen Klopp when back.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

Liverpool on-loan ace Harry Wilson continues to impress on loan at Bournemouth and, ahead of their Premier League trip to Tottenham, the Cherries showed off an impressive training-ground video of the Reds academy graduate.

Wilson is on a season-long loan at the south coast club from Anfield, having enjoyed a productive campaign at Derby County in 2018-19, and has weighed in with four goals from 12 appearances in the Premier League for Eddie Howe's side.

 

The 22-year-old will be eager to help Bournemouth claim a result this weekend after two defeats on the trot, particularly following his half-time substitution against Wolves last time out, and has been working hard on the training ground ahead of the trip to Jose Mourinho's new club.

Wilson scored an impressive free kick in training, which the Cherries channel shared, with the caption "practice makes perfect":

Some Liverpool fans gave their thoughts in response:

As per the Liverpool website, Wilson's first-team debut for the Reds came as a second-half substitute in an FA Cup third-round replay at Plymouth Argyle in January 2017.

He remains Wales’ youngest ever player after making his full international bow as a 16-year-old in October 2013, and has since established himself as a regular in his country’s senior squad.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on August 14, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch