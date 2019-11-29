Liverpool fans gutted by report about Fabinho

The Liverpool midfielder is reportedly going to miss the whole of December.

If rumours are believed, Liverpool fans have seen the last of Fabinho until 2020.

The all-action Reds midfielder picked up an ankle injury in the first half of Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League, substituted for Gini Wijnaldum.

Portugal legend Deco posted a photograph on Instagram of the Liverpool star wearing a protective boot after the game.

And according to The Daily Mail, manager Jurgen Klopp will be without Fabinho for the whole of December, a month where rotation is key due to fixture congestion.

Here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to a potentially big blow.

That'd be a massive blow Dave could end up really costing us. — Lee (@LEELFCUK) November 28, 2019

We are dead — Nash Liverpool (@NOctborn) November 28, 2019

Big loss that! Probably the toughest 4-6 weeks we’ve got going ahead! Need to sign one or two players in Jan to help boost the squad. — Sam Brierley (@brierley_sam) November 28, 2019

I’m sickkkkkkk — Kairo AATB (@YoungGeneralPTL) November 28, 2019

Busquests in January confirmed. — The Zenith Vanguard (@ZenithVanguard) November 28, 2019

Time for this man to make reclaim his place! pic.twitter.com/TmKPeqdXMf — LallanaGoneBannanas (@LallanaisBack) November 28, 2019

Hendo drops back to fill in, Gini and Ox together in the middle! It’s all good! We’ll cope! It’s what we do! — RedGeekPool (@RedGeekPool) November 28, 2019

FFS — Mike Sinclair (@Mike_3266) November 28, 2019

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and now is not the time to be losing such a big player.

Fabinho has been a monster for Klopp this season and although the German manager has a big squad, the Brazil international will certainly be missed.

Klopp's side have at least 10 games across all competitions - including the Club World Cup - between now and January 2.