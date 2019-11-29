Quick links

Liverpool fans gutted by report about Fabinho

Shane Callaghan
Liverpool's Fabinho warming up during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium on September 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
The Liverpool midfielder is reportedly going to miss the whole of December.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool talks to Fabinho of Liverpool prior to the UEFA Champions League group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC at Luminus Arena on October 23, 2019 in...

If rumours are believed, Liverpool fans have seen the last of Fabinho until 2020.

The all-action Reds midfielder picked up an ankle injury in the first half of Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League, substituted for Gini Wijnaldum.

Portugal legend Deco posted a photograph on Instagram of the Liverpool star wearing a protective boot after the game.

And according to The Daily Mail, manager Jurgen Klopp will be without Fabinho for the whole of December, a month where rotation is key due to fixture congestion.

 

Here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to a potentially big blow.

Liverpool are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and now is not the time to be losing such a big player.

Fabinho has been a monster for Klopp this season and although the German manager has a big squad, the Brazil international will certainly be missed.

Klopp's side have at least 10 games across all competitions - including the Club World Cup - between now and January 2.

Fabinho and Naby Keita of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

