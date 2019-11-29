Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Leonardo Bonucci admits he's scared of Tottenham Hotspur

John Verrall
Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus gestures during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Juventus Arena on November 26, 2019 in Turin, Italy.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus last met in a competitive match back in 2018.

Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus gestures during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Juventus Arena on November 26, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has admitted to goal.com that he is scared of facing Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham and Juve have both booked their progress into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

And Juve defender Bonucci, who has won Serie A eight times over the course of his career, has suggested that he would like to avoid playing Spurs now, as he expects them to improve so much under Mourinho’s guidance.

“I would like to avoid Tottenham,” Bonucci said.

 

“With the arrival of Mourinho, in some games he can give them something extra. But February and March are a long way off.

“In knockout games, without wanting to take anything away from [Mauricio] Pochettino, Mourinho knows how to drag something more out of his players.”

Tottenham actually faced Juventus in the knockout stages in the 2017/18 campaign, and the two sides played out a great contest.

JUVENTUS STADIUM, TORINO, ITALY - 2019

In that tie Spurs were the better side for much of the two-legs, but Juve still found a way to beat them.

Tottenham actually had a lead in the second-leg when they went in-front at Wembley, which was then their home, but Juve struck two quick-fire goals in the second-half to secure their progress.

Tottenham have won their first two games under Mourinho’s stewardship, with their next outing coming against Bournemouth tomorrow.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch