Leonardo Bonucci admits he's scared of Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus last met in a competitive match back in 2018.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has admitted to goal.com that he is scared of facing Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham and Juve have both booked their progress into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

And Juve defender Bonucci, who has won Serie A eight times over the course of his career, has suggested that he would like to avoid playing Spurs now, as he expects them to improve so much under Mourinho’s guidance.

“I would like to avoid Tottenham,” Bonucci said.

“With the arrival of Mourinho, in some games he can give them something extra. But February and March are a long way off.

“In knockout games, without wanting to take anything away from [Mauricio] Pochettino, Mourinho knows how to drag something more out of his players.”

Tottenham actually faced Juventus in the knockout stages in the 2017/18 campaign, and the two sides played out a great contest.

In that tie Spurs were the better side for much of the two-legs, but Juve still found a way to beat them.

Tottenham actually had a lead in the second-leg when they went in-front at Wembley, which was then their home, but Juve struck two quick-fire goals in the second-half to secure their progress.

Tottenham have won their first two games under Mourinho’s stewardship, with their next outing coming against Bournemouth tomorrow.