Leeds United fans react to Jack Jenkins contract news

Jack Jenkins has signed a new contract with Leeds United.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the club’s decision to hand Jack Jenkins a new contract.

As announced on Leeds’s official website, Jenkins has put pen to paper on a new deal with the West Yorkshire outfit.

The 18-year-old midfielder will now stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.

The teenager signed his first professional contract with the Whites back in January 2019.

Leeds fans are pleased to see Jenkins handed a new deal and have expressed their delight on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

It’s good how the club are getting its players on contracts of a decent length — Benny Leeds Scott (@benscott80) November 28, 2019

Congratulations Jack well deserved — Kenny Brown (@kennybrown1964) November 28, 2019

Work hard JJ — JaCk tHe BiScUiT (@jackth3b15cu1t) November 29, 2019

Probably because we dont own him. — XitzJordziX (@xitzjordzi) November 28, 2019

Good to see the high performing academy players are getting what they deserve! — Ashli Burchill (@AshliBurchill) November 28, 2019

Very good jenkins — Sam LUFC (@vSamGrant) November 28, 2019

First-team breakthrough

Jenkins is a very talented and promising young player who can be a star for the Leeds first team in the coming years.

The 18-year-old midfielder is playing well for the Leeds Under-18 and Under-23 sides this season.

It is hard to see the youngster play for Marcelo Bielsa’s senior team anytime soon, but perhaps next season he could get a chance if he continues to progress and develop as a football.