Leeds United fans react to Jack Jenkins contract news

General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Jack Jenkins has signed a new contract with Leeds United.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the club’s decision to hand Jack Jenkins a new contract.

As announced on Leeds’s official website, Jenkins has put pen to paper on a new deal with the West Yorkshire outfit.

The 18-year-old midfielder will now stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.

The teenager signed his first professional contract with the Whites back in January 2019.

 

Leeds fans are pleased to see Jenkins handed a new deal and have expressed their delight on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

First-team breakthrough

Jenkins is a very talented and promising young player who can be a star for the Leeds first team in the coming years.

The 18-year-old midfielder is playing well for the Leeds Under-18 and Under-23 sides this season.

It is hard to see the youngster play for Marcelo Bielsa’s senior team anytime soon, but perhaps next season he could get a chance if he continues to progress and develop as a football.

