Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United fans impressed with Ryan Edmondson

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Edmondson scored for the Leeds United Under-23 side at Thorp Arch on Friday.

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

Leeds United fans have praised Ryan Edmondson on Twitter for his goal for the Under-23 side on Friday.

Edmondson was on target for the Leeds Under-23 side against their Sheffield United counterparts at Thorp Arch in the Professional Development League.

The 18-year-old striker scored in the 54th minute and also had a very good chance in the first half.

The teenager was involved in a number of other attacking forays as well, and has a decent game overall.

Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Edmondson and have wondered why he is not part of head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s first team.

 

First-team chances

Edmondson has been at Leeds since 2017, but the 18-year-old has made only a handful of appearances for the first team.

The England Under-19 international is doing well for the West Yorkshire outfit’s first team, and perhaps in the coming weeks and months he will get the chance to play in the senior side.

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch