Leeds United fans impressed with Ryan Edmondson

Ryan Edmondson scored for the Leeds United Under-23 side at Thorp Arch on Friday.

Leeds United fans have praised Ryan Edmondson on Twitter for his goal for the Under-23 side on Friday.

Edmondson was on target for the Leeds Under-23 side against their Sheffield United counterparts at Thorp Arch in the Professional Development League.

The 18-year-old striker scored in the 54th minute and also had a very good chance in the first half.

The teenager was involved in a number of other attacking forays as well, and has a decent game overall.

Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by Edmondson and have wondered why he is not part of head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s first team.

Why is this lad not in the first team — Neil Lewis (@lewisneil1961) November 29, 2019

Good instincts — OldSchool (@Monkiimagic) November 29, 2019

I know he’s only young & untried etc, but this Edmondson lad seems to bang in loads of goals... can’t be far from making the first team bench? — Pete (@35Pete3) November 29, 2019

I was told that bielsa doesn’t fancy edmondson but really surprised he doesn’t make the bench when we have 1 fully fit striker, he scores goals it’s simple — Robert James (@Robertkas86) November 29, 2019

He's a poacher n scores all types of goals, personally I'd have him on the bench until Eddie is fit, his instinct can't be taught, he's a natural mot — Iljplumit (@Iljplumit1) November 29, 2019

Keep up its already 1 1 — Alexander Toon(@AlexanderToon94) November 29, 2019

He would be a great sub to bring on as something different when #9 is missing chances — Captain Adventure - Official (@CptAdvntre_Offc) November 29, 2019

First-team chances

Edmondson has been at Leeds since 2017, but the 18-year-old has made only a handful of appearances for the first team.

The England Under-19 international is doing well for the West Yorkshire outfit’s first team, and perhaps in the coming weeks and months he will get the chance to play in the senior side.