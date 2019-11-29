Quick links

Leeds United fans worry what Arsenal sacking Unai Emery could mean for Eddie Nketiah

Giuseppe Labellarte
Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up
Leeds United fans hope the Arsenal ace can stay at Elland Road the whole season and, under Marcelo Bielsa, help the Whites into the Premier League.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter, worrying about what Unai Emery's sacking at Arsenal could mean for their hopes of keeping hold of Eddie Nketiah past January.

The 20-year-old, on the books at Arsenal, has been in great form since linking up with Marcelo Bielsa's charges in the summer, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 12 appearances for the Whites.

Nketiah- who has resumed training after an injury - has made a huge impact with the Elland Road faithful thanks to his goalscoring exploits and great performances, despite not having started a Championship game yet - so there is plenty of excitement regarding what he can do going forward.

 

 

However, there has also been speculation regarding Nketiah's stay at Elland Road, with The Mirror claiming Arsenal have an option to recall him in January if he doesn't get enough minutes.

And on Friday morning, huge news came out of North London as Arsenal confirmed that Emery had been sacked - prompting some panic amongst the Leeds faithful on social media regarding Nketiah's future over the next few months.

Here is some of the reaction:

Leeds are next in action on Saturday as they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road, while Arsenal - with Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge - head to Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.

L-R Jake Cooper of Millwall and Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United

