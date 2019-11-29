Leeds United fans worry what Arsenal sacking Unai Emery could mean for Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United fans hope the Arsenal ace can stay at Elland Road the whole season and, under Marcelo Bielsa, help the Whites into the Premier League.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter, worrying about what Unai Emery's sacking at Arsenal could mean for their hopes of keeping hold of Eddie Nketiah past January.

The 20-year-old, on the books at Arsenal, has been in great form since linking up with Marcelo Bielsa's charges in the summer, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 12 appearances for the Whites.

Nketiah- who has resumed training after an injury - has made a huge impact with the Elland Road faithful thanks to his goalscoring exploits and great performances, despite not having started a Championship game yet - so there is plenty of excitement regarding what he can do going forward.

However, there has also been speculation regarding Nketiah's stay at Elland Road, with The Mirror claiming Arsenal have an option to recall him in January if he doesn't get enough minutes.

And on Friday morning, huge news came out of North London as Arsenal confirmed that Emery had been sacked - prompting some panic amongst the Leeds faithful on social media regarding Nketiah's future over the next few months.

Here is some of the reaction:

Losing Nketiah becoming even more likely, Phil? — Ashley Oakes (@Oakes_89) 29 November 2019

You say that, but he’s got arguably the most exciting u21 prospect in world football and he can’t buy a game. I think Nketiah stays as you know but emery getting the bullet might change that — Bobby (@bobby_wilson1) 29 November 2019

@PhilHay_ Can Arsenal recall Nketiah if the new coach wants him? — Murrier (@MurrierLUFC) 29 November 2019

Great, so no doubt a recall for Nketiah. https://t.co/rjed5fhk4o — LUFC Chess (@LUFCchess) 29 November 2019

@apopey could Emery being fired mean we could lose Nketiah?? — Daniel But Christmassy (@DanJBarnsley) 29 November 2019

Wonder how this affects the Eddie thing. #lufc https://t.co/jRXu58ZkVr — Jonny (@cyclingjonny) 29 November 2019

Unless he goes to City who are desperate for a CB, I don't see any scenario where he isn't here February 1st.



Thats the exact opposite I see with Nketiah and Clarke. I'd be amazed if they're here on that date. — A.W. (@rex_arms) 29 November 2019

Leeds are next in action on Saturday as they host Middlesbrough at Elland Road, while Arsenal - with Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge - head to Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.