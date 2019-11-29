Quick links

Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa update on Tyler Roberts

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts reacts to the defeat after the final whistle
The Leeds United attacker will miss the Whites' upcoming Championship clash at Elland Road.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts under pressure from Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9,...

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Marcelo Bielsa's latest fitness update ahead of this weekend's Championship clash at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts is a fresh injury absentee for Leeds as they prepare to host Middlesbrough, the Whites attacker having sustained a hamstring problem against Reading in midweek.

The 20-year-old was substituted after 35 minutes of the game, having started the previous three games for Leeds, all of them victories for Bielsa's charges.

 

 

Roberts has been unfortunate with injuries during his two years at Elland Road so far, with just 40 appearances under his belt since his arrival in January 2018.

He suffered a shin injury not long after his arrival at Leeds which ruled him out of the rest of the 2017-18 season and has been very much in and out of the squad since, missing the start of this season too.

"We are making some studies, the medical staff are analysing the situation, but he can't play this weekend," Bielsa told the Leeds media team, who shared the update on their Twitter channel.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Some Leeds fans expressed their sympathies with Roberts' injury but there was also concern regarding his record with injuries and just how dependable he can be for the Whites going forward.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

