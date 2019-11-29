Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa update on Tyler Roberts

The Leeds United attacker will miss the Whites' upcoming Championship clash at Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Marcelo Bielsa's latest fitness update ahead of this weekend's Championship clash at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts is a fresh injury absentee for Leeds as they prepare to host Middlesbrough, the Whites attacker having sustained a hamstring problem against Reading in midweek.

The 20-year-old was substituted after 35 minutes of the game, having started the previous three games for Leeds, all of them victories for Bielsa's charges.

Roberts has been unfortunate with injuries during his two years at Elland Road so far, with just 40 appearances under his belt since his arrival in January 2018.

He suffered a shin injury not long after his arrival at Leeds which ruled him out of the rest of the 2017-18 season and has been very much in and out of the squad since, missing the start of this season too.

"We are making some studies, the medical staff are analysing the situation, but he can't play this weekend," Bielsa told the Leeds media team, who shared the update on their Twitter channel.

Some Leeds fans expressed their sympathies with Roberts' injury but there was also concern regarding his record with injuries and just how dependable he can be for the Whites going forward.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Marcelo on Tyler Roberts: "We are making some studies, the medical staff are analysing the situation, but he can't play this weekend." pic.twitter.com/5sEc43v63P — Leeds United (@LUFC) 28 November 2019

Poor lad must be made of shredded wheat which is a shame because I think he’s a really good player when he’s fit. — Bradley Mills (@B_JMills) 28 November 2019

Not disastrous, Costa or Forshaw can fill in — James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) 28 November 2019

Gutted for the Lad. — Samuel (@Kaden98329883) 28 November 2019

Tyler Roberts plays 35% of the season and the other 65% he's injured. shame cos hes a good player but cant depend on such players. — Joseph Spiteri (@leedsjoespiteri) 28 November 2019

See you next season bud — Davide Somma (@Somma271) 28 November 2019

Unfortunately Tyler looks like he's one of those players that are going to suffer with injuries throughout his career ☹ — Craig & charlie the chocolate labrador. (@bandforgood) 28 November 2019

Lets be honest theres got to be a reason why west Brom let him go for 2m — Danieljamesrose (@danieljamesros2) 28 November 2019