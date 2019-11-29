Jose Mourinho praises Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon has only had limited game time at Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Ryan Sessegnon will begin as a winger for Tottenham Hotspur.

Sessegnon was brought to Spurs over the summer, but he has endured a slow start to his career with the North London side.

Sessegnon has struggled badly with injury, and even when he has been fit, he has generally been overlooked.

Mourinho is a huge fan of the 19-year-old’s talents though.

The Portuguese boss even thinks that he could become the next Ashley Cole, although he wants Sessegnon to develop in a more advanced position.

“I think Ryan is absolutely fantastic, I have known him since a kid in Fulham,” Mourinho said.

“When he comes to the first team in the Premier League it is different to the Championship. I think in this moment he is a winger on the left, can also play on the right, can learn progressively and even developing physically, which he is doing. Even last time I saw him and the first time I met him when I came here he is already different physically.

“I think Ryan can play as a left-back. probably the left-back in the last decade was Ashley Cole, in spite of him being from two enemy clubs, but he was fantastic.

“But Ryan has lots of similarities with Ashley, and he can learn how to defend. In the future I think he can be (a left-back) but in this moment he is not ready to play as a left-back.”

If Sessegnon is competing to get into Tottenham’s team as a winger then he faces a difficult task.

Spurs have an enviable set of attacking options with Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son being Mourinho’s first two picks in the wide positions for now.

Tottenham are next in action against Bournemouth this weekend, when it will be interesting to see if Sessegnon makes the bench.