Jose Mourinho names the Tottenham prospect who's already caught his eye

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dennis Cirkin has been a regular at under-19 level this season.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has praised Dennis Cirkin at his latest press conference, as covered by Football London.

Tottenham have been dealt a blow with Ben Davies picking up an injury which could rule him out for several weeks, and they will now have to find a new left-back.

Mourinho has suggested that Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose are both options in the position, while Serge Aurier could also be used there.

But 17-year-old Cirkin has also caught the eye of the Portuguese boss in Tottenham training.

“We still have other players that can do it [playing at left-back], and on the top of that the game I couldn’t be at, our youth team in the Champions League, and we also have he’s 17, but he’s a kid with a lot of quality, and I look forward to bringing him to train with us, and to help his development,” Mourinho said.

Cirkin is considered to be one of the finest players in Spurs’s academy, and he is already playing above his age group.

The teenager has regularly represented Tottenham in the under-19 UEFA Youth League this term, and he has looked at home.

Cirkin has also played for England at under-17 level, suggesting that the Three Lions are also keeping close tabs on him.

Mourinho has suggested that he wants to promote the youth since taking charge at Spurs, and it now seems that Cirkin could be one of the youngsters to benefit from his appointment.