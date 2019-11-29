John Hartson issues instant reaction to Arsenal sacking Unai Emery

Unai Emery was on increasingly thin ice following poor displays for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and the Gunners have now confirmed his departure.

John Hartson has taken to Twitter with his verdict on Arsenal finally sacking Unai Emery, as has been confirmed by the Gunners this morning.

The Spaniard found himself on increasingly thin ice at the Emirates Stadium, with their last two games - against Southampton and Eintracht Frankfurt at home - yielding particularly bad performances.

The 2-2 draw against the Saints - only secured deep in injury time - was Arsenal's sixth successive game in all competitions without a win and marked their fifth Premier League match in a row without victory, with sections of the Emirates audibly chanting for Emery to be sacked.

On Thursday, meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made the breakthrough with a strike just before half time, the Bundesliga side having only managed one shot on goal in the first half.

However, the Gunners lost their lead in the second half when Daichi Kamada curled in a fierce effort from the edge of the box, before then putting his side in front with another sweet strike from the edge of the area to eventually down the hosts.

On Friday morning, an Arsenal club statement confirmed that a decision had been taken to part company with Emery and his coaching team, director Josh Kroenke saying: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

Hartson, who played for Arsenal between 1995 and 1997, tweeted the following message:

Ljungberg was a great help to Emery last night.. sat down for 90 mins.. surely you get in the managers ear if you can see what’s going wrong.. Emery had to go. — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) 29 November 2019

Emery, who previously led Paris Saint-Germain to the French league title and won three Europa Leagues with Sevilla, was appointed Gunners boss in May 2018, succeeding Arsene Wenger.

He is to be replaced on a temporary basis by assistant and former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg.