John Hartson explains why Wolves boss Nuno will reject Arsenal job

Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal to replace Unai Emery.

John Hartson expects Nuno Espirito Santo to turn down the chance to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal, telling BT Sport (28 November, 10.30pm) that the Portuguese tactician has everything he could possibly wish for at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hartson, a former Gunners striker who represented the North London giants between 1995 and 1997, certainly has a point.

Wolves are growing and fast under Nuno with one of the most ambitious projects in European football well underway at Molineux. They were a mid-table Championship team when the former Porto and Valencia coach took over in 2017 – on Thursday, they have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Gianluca di Marzio reports that Arsenal have made contact with Wolves on Friday to enquire about Nuno’s availability just an hour after Emery was handed his P45 – but Hartson is expecting the 45-year-old to stay put.

“Arsenal is a huge challenge for any manager but I think he’s done such a great job with Wolves, I think he’s in control of who comes in and who leaves. He has put his own stamp (on the club),” Hartson said.

“But will he leave Wolves for Arsenal? I’m not sure he would. I think he’s got it made at Wolves.”

With Arsenal suffering their worst run of results in 27 years, and with star players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seemingly refusing to sign new contracts, it would be one hell of an understatement to suggest that not everything is rosy in North London right now.

Wolves, in stark contrast, appear to be going from strength to strength with the kind of ambitious, big-spending owners Arsenal fans could only dream of.