Joey Barton explains 'big blow' for Rangers loanee Jordan Rossiter

Jordan Rossiter is out of contract at Rangers next summer and his spell at League One Fleetwood Town might be over.

Jordan Rossiter could miss the rest off this season with a serious knee injury, Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has told the club’s official website, with the Rangers loanee’s future thrown up in the air as a result.

Rossiter had made less than 30 league appearances in his entire career before the 2019/20 campaign begun with a series of long-term injuries preventing his footballing story from moving beyond the initial prologue.

In three seasons at Ibrox, the one-time Liverpool youth star had featured just 16 times for the Glasgow giants and he would have been hoping that a temporary spell at Fleetwood would allow him to make up for lost time.

And, for the first few months, everything was going swimmingly. Rossiter was a regular starter for a Cod Army side who have established themselves as genuine promotion contenders in League One. So this latest blow feels particularly cruel.

“It’s tough for Jordan and it looks like he could be out for the remainder of the season,” said Barton, who worked alongside Rossiter for a brief spell at Rangers in 2016.

“He’s going to be out for a prolonged period and it’s a big blow for the team and for our group. Mentally he’s in a great place because he’s got a lot of people round him that care about him, and we’ll do everything to get him back where he belongs, which is back playing good football for us.

“I think if you stopped the season now and asked the fans who their player of the year has been, you have to put Jordan in that space because he’s been that effective for us.”

Rossiter’s contract at Rangers expires at the end of the season and, with another season wasted, it seems very unlikely that he will be offered an extension.

So the 22-year-old is likely to become a free agent next summer – and it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to take a risk on a player whose fitness problems continue to hold him back.