Jamie Carragher suggests David Moyes for Everton

Everton are reportedly interested in David Moyes.

Jamie Carragher has suggested in The Telegraph that Everton should hand the managerial role to David Moyes until the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Everton are considering parting ways with current manager Marco Silva.

It has been reported that the Toffees have identified their former manager Moyes as a candidate for the role at Goodison Park.

Liverpool legend Carragher has suggested that Everton should hand the Scotsman a contract until the end of the season.

The Sky Sports pundit has also criticised the Everton fans wanting Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone in the past.

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: “Some Evertonians are living in a world where Farhad Moshiri should be trying to lure Mauricio Pochettino or Diego Simeone to Goodison. In the past, I heard Everton fans call for Moshiri to approach Jose Mourinho.

“That would at least show ambition,” I hear. No. It is delusional to think managers of such calibre would entertain the idea at this moment in Everton history."

Carragher added: “Because Moyes understands this, I see the merits of giving him a chance to get the club out of a relegation fight until at least the end of the season, even if supporters have concerns about winding the clock back and he would prefer a long-term role.”

Everton struggles

Silva is a very good manager, but he has struggled to take Everton to the next level, with the Toffees actually in danger of getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Moyes is a very experienced manager who was hugely successful during his time at Goodison Park, and it would not be a bad idea for the Toffees to go back to him amid their current situation.