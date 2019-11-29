Jack Ross compares one-time Sunderland target to Robert Lewandowski

Jack Ross tried and failed to bring Hibernian striker Christian Doidge to League One strugglers Sunderland in the summer of 2018.

Jack Ross is finally working alongside Christian Doidge – some 16 months after trying and failing to bring the striker to Sunderland.

Sky Sports reported in July 2018 that the Black Cats were hopeful of securing a deal to land the £750,000-rated Forest Green talisman after he netted 20 times during a stunning debut season in the Football League.

Almost a year-and-a-half later, Ross and Doidge are together at last. The 27-year-old Welshman moved north of the border with Hibernian in June and Ross, who was sacked by Sunderland after a difficult start to the season, has since followed him to Easter Road.

Now, Doidge has enjoyed a fine start to life at Hibernian though it’s fair to say he has a long way to go to match arguably the most lethal striker in world football right now – a certain Robert Lewandowski.

Nonetheless, Ross believes there is one key similarity between Hibs’ summer signing and Bayern Munich’s number nine. They have both found the net prolifically in the lower leagues, after all, before earning a well-deserved move to a much higher level.

“It’s sometimes amazing how they get in to that flow of scoring and at the moment that’s the case for (Doidge),” Ross told the Record.

“His record statistically shows that should be the case and will be the case and that’s encouraging. The best example is to look back at Lewandowski before he went to Dortmund and why they recruited him.

“This record through the lower leagues in Poland up to top league he always scored goals, and fact Christian is scoring goals gives me encouragement he’ll continue to do that.”

Given that Will Grigg, Charlie Wyke and Marc McNulty have scored just four League One goals between them for crisis-club Sunderland this season, they could do with an in-form striker like Doidge right now – let alone Lewandowski.