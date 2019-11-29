Quick links

Hull chairman issues Jarrod Bowen warning amid Newcastle and Southampton links

Ralph Hasenhuttl the head coach
Jarrod Bowen's stunning Championship form at Hull City has caught the eye of Premier League duo Newcastle United and Southampton.

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Preston North End at KCOM Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Hull, England.

Hull City chairman Assem Allam has warned clubs interested in star striker Jarrod Bowen that the Championship goal-machine will not be going anywhere for £20 million in January, speaking to ITV Calendar.

The Express reported recently that struggling Premier League duo Newcastle United and Southampton are both hoping to raid the Tigers during the January transfer window with Bowen in their sights.

The winger-turned-forward has been a revelation over the last 18 months or so and, after scoring successive braces against Middlesbrough and Preston, he is already halfway to matching last season’s career-best tally of 22 in the second tier.

 

But with Grant McCann’s Hull looking like potential dark horses for a play-off place, Allam is understandably demanding top dollar for the Humberside club’s prized asset.

"We resisted six months ago and we hope we will be successful in keeping Jarrod again (during January). I wouldn't sell him for £20m," he said.

Blackburn Rovers' Greg Cunninghamis fouled by Hull City's Jarrod Bowen during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Blackburn Rovers at KCOM Stadium on August 20, 2019 in...

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley remains as unpopular as ever but the Sports Direct tycoon has shown that he is willing to break the bank for promising young talents with the potential to grow and increase their value in the coming years.

The Magpies have broken their transfer record twice this year already for Miguel Almiron and Joelinton so don’t bet against a big-money bid for Bowen.

Joelinton of Newcastle celebrates with Miguel Almiron of Newcastle after scoring his first goal for Newcastle during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

