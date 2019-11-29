How to get JME’s Grime MC album as artist turns away from digital streaming

Grime artist JME has a new album out but you won't find it on Spotify.

With streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music becoming the dominant force in the music industry over the past few years, physical music has almost become a thing of the past, apart from the curious resurrection of vinyl in the past few years.

Just ask yourself, when was the last time you bought a CD or a vinyl record over listening to a new album on the likes of Spotify?

It's a rare thing these days.

That's why what grime artist JME has done for his latest album, Grime MC, is rather eye-catching.

JME's Grime MC

JME's Grime MC album releases today, November 29th, after a four-year wait since his last release.

The grime artist will be embarking on a mini-tour with the album after it releases, heading to music shops up and down the country to promote the new album, details of which can be found in the video above.

However, there's a stark difference between JME's new album and the vast majority of new music that's out now.

It's not available digitally

Despite digital downloads and streaming being the most popular music format in 2019, JME has taken a step away from the format with his new album as it will only be available in physical formats.

That's right folks, if you want JME's new album you'll actually have to buy it on CD or vinyl!

What's ironic about the physical only format is the fact that JME released a single CD Is Dead back in 2010.

Where to buy it

Grime MC will be available in vinyl form in all good music shops as well as online on sites such as Amazon.

However, if you want a CD copy, you'll have to head to HMV, either in-store or online, as they are exclusively selling the CD version of the album.