Hasenhuttl says Southampton's Michael Obafemi lacks professionalism

Michael Obafemi has started just one game in the league this season for the Saints.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke to the Daily Echo and said that teenage striker Michael Obafemi lacks professionalism but hints that he could still have a big future.

The Irishman has constantly struggled with injuries in his Saints career so far which has hampered his chances of regular game time. Obafemi made his first start of the season against Arsenal last weekend and looked decent for his age till he was subbed off in the 76th minute.

Speaking about Obafemi, Hasenhuttl was strong in his comments about his game. He said: "When you reduce Michael only to his speed then I don’t think you are doing right by him. He has a lot more than speed. He still has a lack of professionalism in his whole life."

He continued: "This is a young guy who must learn quickly. If he does this and gets more physical, fit and can make this workload for a longer time, then he has a big future."

Still only 19, Obafemi has a long way to go in his career but he needs to improve his work ethic of the pitch. The Irishman has a phenomenal coach in Ralph Hasenhuttl to help him reach the top level and he only needs to keep his head down and follow the instructions to fulfil his potential.

Southampton, on the whole, are struggling but they have a massive chance to turn their season around this weekend against Watford. The Hornets are down in the dumps just like the Saints but if Obafemi can find the net on Sunday, he is sure to get more game time as the season continues.