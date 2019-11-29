Quick links

Hasenhuttl says Southampton's Michael Obafemi lacks professionalism

Ralph Hasenhuttl the head coach
Michael Obafemi has started just one game in the league this season for the Saints.

Michael Obafemi of Southampton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke to the Daily Echo and said that teenage striker Michael Obafemi lacks professionalism but hints that he could still have a big future.

The Irishman has constantly struggled with injuries in his Saints career so far which has hampered his chances of regular game time. Obafemi made his first start of the season against Arsenal last weekend and looked decent for his age till he was subbed off in the 76th minute. 

 

Speaking about Obafemi, Hasenhuttl was strong in his comments about his game. He said: "When you reduce Michael only to his speed then I don’t think you are doing right by him. He has a lot more than speed. He still has a lack of professionalism in his whole life."

He continued: "This is a young guy who must learn quickly. If he does this and gets more physical, fit and can make this workload for a longer time, then he has a big future."

Southampton's Irish-born striker Michael Obafemi (L) celebrates with Southampton's incoming Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (R) on the pitch after the English Premier League football...

Still only 19, Obafemi has a long way to go in his career but he needs to improve his work ethic of the pitch. The Irishman has a phenomenal coach in Ralph Hasenhuttl to help him reach the top level and he only needs to keep his head down and follow the instructions to fulfil his potential. 

Southampton, on the whole, are struggling but they have a massive chance to turn their season around this weekend against Watford. The Hornets are down in the dumps just like the Saints but if Obafemi can find the net on Sunday, he is sure to get more game time as the season continues. 

Michael Obafemi of Southampton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage on August 27, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

