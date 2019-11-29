Guillem Balague updates on Arsenal's new manager search

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery was sacked earlier today, with the search now on for his replacement.

Guillem Balague has suggested that Patrick Vieira is ‘very high’ up on Arsenal’s list of candidates to take over from Unai Emery.

Emery was sacked as Arsenal boss this morning, with the Gunners now weighing up who to replace him with.

A whole host of names have already been linked with the job, but Vieira is one of the leading candidates according to Balague.

The Spanish journalist has also suggested that he doesn't think Mauricio Pochettino, who he has close links to, won't take the job at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta, close to take the job before, more than ready to be a number 1. Newcastle or Lyon tried to convince him but failed.



Other names bound to be discussed: Nuno, Benitez, Allegri, Marcelino Toral, Ancelotti.



Pochettino will manage top club next. My guess, not #Arsenal — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) November 29, 2019

Vieira was, of course, a wonderful player for Arsenal and remains a club legend.

His managerial career so far has taken him to New York City and his current club, Nice.

Vieira led Nice to seventh in Ligue 1 last season, but they have found things more difficult this term and currently sit in 15th place.

If Vieira was to come to Arsenal the hope is that he could have a similar impact to Frank Lampard at Chelsea, due to his knowledge of the club.

Arsenal have had a number of weaknesses exposed so far this season, and are currently winless in seven games.