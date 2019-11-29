Freddie Woodman shares what he remembers about Aleksandar Mitrovic at Newcastle United

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been loaned out to Swansea City this season.

Newcastle United stopper Freddie Woodman has told Swansea City’s official website that he remembers how hard Aleksandar Mitrovic worked from their time together at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have loaned out Woodman to Swansea for the season, and the goalkeeper is set to come up against Mitrovic this weekend.

The Serbian striker, who Newcastle sold to Fulham almost two years ago, is one of the most dangerous attackers in the Championship.

And Woodman admits that he thinks his former Magpies teammate is playing in a league ill-suited to his quality.

“Everybody can see how much quality he has. It’s fair to say he is probably a Premier League player,” said Woodman.

“He’s obviously a handful and a very good player. I’m looking forward to coming up against him because of his quality and it will be a good test for me in that regard.

“I remember from when he arrived at Newcastle, he was just a worker. He was always in the gym, always willing to improve, and always doing extra.

“I bounced off that and it made me want to work harder because I could see how much he was putting into it.

“As with any Championship player, we will be on guard, do our homework and try to find ways to stop him.”

Woodman has done a brilliant job in Swansea’s goal, which has suggested that he could have a future at Newcastle next term.

Although Martin Dubravka is reliable, Woodman could push him hard for a place next season.

Newcastle may also be regretting their decision to let go of Mitrovic.

The powerful forward has been a frequent scorer for Fulham and although he wasn’t the finished article at Newcastle, he would arguably be a bigger threat in front of goal than any of their current forwards.