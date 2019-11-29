Ezgjan Alioski ready to start for Leeds United against Middlesbrough

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship this weekend.

Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that he is ready to start against Middlesbrough this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship.

Alioski did not start against Reading away from home on Tuesday evening, but the 27-year-old North Macedonia international came on as a substitute in the 66th minute.

The former Lugano player can operate as a winger and a left-back for Leeds, and against the Royals, he was deployed in an unfamiliar central midfield position.

The 27-year-old did well in the role and played a big part in Leeds’s goal, and he has said that he is ready to start against Middlesbrough.

Alioski told The Yorkshire Evening Post about starting against Middlesbrough: “It’s a decision for Marcelo. I keep working, he will decide, maybe I will play, maybe not, I will be ready.

“I say it’s not important who plays, we need everybody. We have a lot of games now and the time will come for every player to play. It’s about being together and winning together.”

Stats

Alioski has made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger scored seven goals and provided five assists in 44 league games for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.