Ex-Rangers man Maurice Edu wants Ibrox visit

General views of Ibrox Stadium during the Rangers v St Johnstone - Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final at Ibrox Stadium on October 28, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The big man spent four years with Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Maurice Edu of Rangers tackles Gary Hooper of Celtic during the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 18, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Maurice Edu has said on Twitter that it's about time for him to make a return to Glasgow Rangers as a fan.

The USA international is a legendary figure at Ibrox after winning three successive Scottish Premiership titles during a four-year spell in Glasgow.

Edu quit Rangers in 2012 like so many others did, but the 33-year-old has retained an affection for his former club it seems.

The former Stoke City and Philadelphia Union man is perhaps best remembered for scoring a last-minute winner against Celtic in an Old Firm game in 2010.

 

That scrappy tap-in sent the Gers 10 points ahead of Celtic and represented a big step toward a second successive Premiership title.

Rangers posted a memory of that day on their official Twitter account, and here's how the man himself reacted.

Edu also won praise for his Champions League debut against Manchester United the following season.

He is a bonafide legend on the blue half of the Old Firm divide, and no doubt the Ibrox faithful would happily welcome back as a guest.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

