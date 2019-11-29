Ex-Rangers man Maurice Edu wants Ibrox visit

The big man spent four years with Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Maurice Edu has said on Twitter that it's about time for him to make a return to Glasgow Rangers as a fan.

The USA international is a legendary figure at Ibrox after winning three successive Scottish Premiership titles during a four-year spell in Glasgow.

Edu quit Rangers in 2012 like so many others did, but the 33-year-old has retained an affection for his former club it seems.

The former Stoke City and Philadelphia Union man is perhaps best remembered for scoring a last-minute winner against Celtic in an Old Firm game in 2010.

That scrappy tap-in sent the Gers 10 points ahead of Celtic and represented a big step toward a second successive Premiership title.

Rangers posted a memory of that day on their official Twitter account, and here's how the man himself reacted.

Never forget that feeling!!! I need to come home to Ibrox soon and catch a game!! Happy Thanksgivinggg!! https://t.co/DB8VJA6c5m — Maurice Edu (@MauriceEdu) November 28, 2019

Edu also won praise for his Champions League debut against Manchester United the following season.

He is a bonafide legend on the blue half of the Old Firm divide, and no doubt the Ibrox faithful would happily welcome back as a guest.