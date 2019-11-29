Quick links

Emiliano Martinez sends message to Unai Emery after Arsenal exit

Unai Emery is no longer the Arsenal manager.

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has sent a message to Unai Emery on Twitter following the club’s decision to part company with him.

As announced on Arsenal’s official website this morning, Emery has been relieved of his managerial role at the Gunners.

The decision comes following a run of disappointing results and performances this season.

 

Arsenal lost in the Europa League on Thursday evening and are also struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Martinez, who joined the Gunners back in 2010 when Arsene Wenger was in charge of the North London outfit, has sent a heartfelt message to Emery on Twitter.

Freddie Ljungberg has been placed in charge of Arsenal on a temporary basis, but the Gunners have stated that they are searching for a permanent head coach.

It will be interesting to see who the Gunners appoint, and there is still time for him to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will return to action on Sunday when they take on Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

