Eddie Howe shares what he finds 'remarkable' about Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur host Bournemouth this weekend, Spurs hoping to add to their two wins under new head coach Jose Mourinho.

Eddie Howe of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

Ahead of their visit of Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has praised new Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho for his "ability to make his team win" (Sky Sports News).

Tottenham dominated the football headlines last week after long-serving head coach Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed and, less than 12 hours later, the charismatic Portuguese manager was handed the Spurs reins.

 

So far, Mourinho has steered his new side to victories over West Ham in the Premier League and Olympiacos in the Champions League, even if both weren't exactly straightforward affairs, with Tottenham conceding twice in each game.

Nonetheless, Howe is impressed with how the former Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss has been able to set his sides up to claim victories, even if they've not necessarily been favourites, and at times with their backs against the wall.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the Cherries boss said: "It's his ability to make his team win, how he has done that at nearly every club he has been at is remarkable.

"And even with teams that haven't necessarily always been favourites, at Porto and Inter Milan there were times in games when their backs were up against the wall and that is where he operates best."

Tottenham, who are aiming for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, have won all four of their league home games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 13-0.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, could lose three top-flight games in a row for the first time since last December (BBC Sport).

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Bournemouth, England.

