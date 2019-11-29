Quick links

Sporting Braga

Wolverhampton Wanderers

UEFA Europa League

Premier League

'World-class': Wolves fans blown away by Raul Jimenez against Braga

Danny Owen
Fans of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Sporting Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 28, 2019 in Braga,...
Raul Jimenez is in the form of his life and reached 15 goals for the season during Wolverhampton Wanderers' Europa League draw in Portugal.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores a goal to make it 1-1 during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Sporting Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de...

After another Mexican masterclass in the Europa League, it is about time this question was asked: Is Raul Jimenez a world class centre-forward?

The Wolverhampton Wanderers number nine is certainly in the form of his life right now. In fact, you could argue that no other striker in the Premier League has been quite as impressive so far this season as a man who moved to Molineux for a club record £30 million fee.

During Thursday’s thrilling 3-3 draw away at Braga, Jimenez became the first striker in England’s top flight to hit 15 goals in all competitions this campaign. But there is far more to his game than putting the ball in the back of the net.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 with Jonny Castro of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between...

Jimenez is at his very best when dropping into that number ten position and slicing apart unsuspecting defences with his criminally underrated range of passing. Matt Doherty and Adama Traore both had their goals served up on a garnished plate by Jimenez during a stunning first-half performance in Portugal.

So, is Jimenez a world class centre-forward? Ask Wolves fans everywhere and you’ll get a rather impassioned response.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton in action during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Sporting Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 28, 2019 in...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

