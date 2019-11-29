'World-class': Wolves fans blown away by Raul Jimenez against Braga

Raul Jimenez is in the form of his life and reached 15 goals for the season during Wolverhampton Wanderers' Europa League draw in Portugal.

After another Mexican masterclass in the Europa League, it is about time this question was asked: Is Raul Jimenez a world class centre-forward?

The Wolverhampton Wanderers number nine is certainly in the form of his life right now. In fact, you could argue that no other striker in the Premier League has been quite as impressive so far this season as a man who moved to Molineux for a club record £30 million fee.

During Thursday’s thrilling 3-3 draw away at Braga, Jimenez became the first striker in England’s top flight to hit 15 goals in all competitions this campaign. But there is far more to his game than putting the ball in the back of the net.

Jimenez is at his very best when dropping into that number ten position and slicing apart unsuspecting defences with his criminally underrated range of passing. Matt Doherty and Adama Traore both had their goals served up on a garnished plate by Jimenez during a stunning first-half performance in Portugal.

So, is Jimenez a world class centre-forward? Ask Wolves fans everywhere and you’ll get a rather impassioned response.

Wolves should have won that. Disappointing not to do so. But getting to the Europa League group stages is still quite the feat. Jimenez with another masterclass up front. Attacking play in the first half was immense. #wwfc — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) November 28, 2019

Jimenez has to be one of the best strikers in league the form he is in #wwfc — Adrian (@Sandhurstwolf) November 28, 2019

Raul Jimenez does not get enough credit for what he’s accomplished in 2019. Especially not when talking about strikers in the Prem #wwfc — Krysta (@krittterrr) November 28, 2019

Are there actually any players more in form right now than Raúl Jiménez?! #wwfc — Craig ⎊ (@CraigTalbot_3) November 28, 2019

Honestly Jimenez for that second goal was world class, it was high level — Cal (@c_wwfc) November 28, 2019

Jimenez would cost £100+m to buy right now. #wwfc — Jonathan Nuno Santo ⚽️ (@Johnybig32) November 28, 2019

Jimenez is just pure quality, absolutely class #wwfc — Ben (@BenJH_85) November 28, 2019

Jimenez has honestly been world class — Cal (@c_wwfc) November 28, 2019