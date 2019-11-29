'We've been dominated': Rennes coach pays tribute to brilliant Celtic performance

Neil Lennon's Celtic cruised to a Europa League win over Ligue 1 outfit Rennes with Ryan Christie, Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston scoring.

Julien Stephan admits his Rennes side were ‘dominated’ by Neil Lennon’s Celtic during their 3-1 Europa League defeat at Parkhead on Thursday night, as reported by L’Equipe.

Even without star striker Odsonne Edouard, the Hoops cruised to a convincing victory against their Ligue 1 opponents; a result which ensures they will top a European group for the first time in their history.

Subscribe

Lewis Morgan impressed in an unusual centre-forward role and opened the scoring, before Ryan Christie and the returning Mikey Johnston fired Celtic into an unassailable lead. Adrien Hunou’s late header represented the most minor of consolations.

And Stephan, whose team have picked up just one point from a possible 15, admitted Rennes were simply outclassed by the Scottish champions.

"We had a young team on the pitch. I am well aware, especially in the first half, that we have been dominated,” he said.

“But there were pivotal moments in this match, such as the second goal conceded just before half-time and our good start to the second half (which was not capped by a goal).

“Overall, the result is logical. The victory does not suffer from any dispute. We fell against a stronger team than ours.”

It should not be understated just how far Celtic have come in Europe since Neil Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers at the helm in February. While they often looked vulnerable and naïve on the continent under Rodgers, The Hoops appear to be a far more streetwise outfit these days.

Celtic should be confident of getting a result no matter who they come up against in the knockout phase after Christmas.