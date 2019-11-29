Quick links

Rangers

Feyenoord

UEFA Europa League

Scottish Premiership

Eredivisie

'Sick of it': Feyenoord star comments after Rangers clash

Danny Owen
(L-R) Borna Barisic of Rangers FC, Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in...
Steven Berghuis had himself to blame after missing a glorious first-half chance before Alfredo Morelos's double claimed a Europa League draw with Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC celebrates 1-2 during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam...

Feyenoord winger Steven Berghuis admits that he was left feeling ‘sick’ after the Dutch giants were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Rangers in the Europa League group stages on Thursday night, speaking to RTL7, translated by Voetbal International.

Dick Advocaat’s side needed a win to keep their destiny in their own hands heading into matchday six and it seemed like they were on their way to claiming three valuable points when Jens Toornstra’s first-half drive was deflected into the net by Sweden international Filip Helander.

Rangers looked their for the taking in the first half but, after Feyenoord failed to make their superiority count, Steven Gerrard’s side came roaring back after the break with two Alfredo Morelos headers turning the game on its head at De Kuip.

 

A stunning Luis Sinisterra equaliser means Feyenoord at least took something out of the game, but a draw leaves them bottom of the group with just five points – two less than second placed Porto with one game to go.

"This is really disappointing," said former Watford ace Berghuis, who himself saw a glorious chance saved by Allan McGregor early on.

“We all really fought for it, but we took the second half so long to make choices. That meant you couldn't play between the lines. "

"I'm just sick of it right now, we should have just won here."

It has been a miserable season all round for Feyenoord, who are sitting tenth in the Eredivisie after 14 games. In fact, they only hired 72-year-old Advocaat because Jaap Stam walked away following a series of performances hardly befitting of one of Holland’s so-called ‘Big Three’.

coach Dick Advocaat of FC Utrecht during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Utrecht and Fortuna Sittard at the Galgenwaard Stadium on April 24, 2019 in Utrecht, The Netherlands

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

