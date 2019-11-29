Roy Hodgson explains why Crystal Palace didn't sign Fedor Chalov

Fedor Chalov scored 17 goals for CSKA Moscow last season to catch the eye of Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted that the Premier League outfit tried and failed to sign CSKA Moscow forward Fedor Chalov during the summer transfer window, while speaking to Championat.

Going into the off-season, Palace fans wanted a new right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the sort of prolific goalscorer to take the club to a whole new level. By the time the window slammed shut, however, neither objective was completed.

Yet that was not for a lack of trying.

Russian striker Chalov was a man in-demand earlier in the year after scoring 17 goals in all competitions for CSKA last season and Hodgson has now confirmed that he was indeed a target for the Eagles.

“In the summer, we were interested in signing Chalov. We watched players from different countries and his profile was very interesting for us,” said the former Liverpool and England boss. “He was definitely worth watching but unfortunately, we couldn’t agree on a deal to sign him.

“Could we sign Chalov in the next transfer window? I don’t know. But we know that if one player attracts the attention from one Premier League club, others will also begin to follow him.

“The potential transfer could depend on how much CSKA wants and how well he performs.”

With just six goals to his name so far in 2019/20, Chalov’s form has dipped a little and it will be interesting to see whether Palace return in January.

The much-maligned Christian Benteke has shown some signs of recovery, scoring a brace for Belgium over the international break, but he is still yet to get off the mark in 11 Premier League games this season – so a new addition at centre-forward would be well received.