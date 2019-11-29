Spanish report claims Giovanni Lo Celso's Tottenham future could be in doubt

Spurs will pay £47m if they want to sign Lo Celso permanently from Real Betis after his debut season in the Premier League comes to an end.

Jose Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham Hotspur has cast doubt on Giovanni Lo Celso’s future in North London, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The Argentina international moved to England over the summer after a drawn-out transfer saga finally reached a merciful conclusion. Lo Celso, who was a revelation for Real Betis in 2018/19 with 16 goals in all competitions, joined Tottenham on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The Champions League runners-up paid an initial loan fee of £13 million and, should they decide to keep the former PSG youngster, they will have to part with another £34 million – taking the overall price to around £47 million.

It is no secret that compatriot Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Lo Celso but his sudden departure, and Mourinho’s subsequent arrival, has raised concerns about what the future holds for the 23-year-old.

The report points out that Lo Celso was left on the bench for both of Mourinho’s first two games in charge, the 3-2 win at West Ham and midweek comeback victory over Olympiacos. And with the former Chelsea boss keen to get the best out of Dele Alli and seemingly getting a tune out of the wantaway Christian Eriksen in the Champions League, it remains to be seen whether Lo Celso has a role in his team.

There are a lot of games and a lot of competitions between now and the end of the season, however, and Lo Celso still has time on his side.