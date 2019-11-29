Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

La Liga

Premier League

Spanish report claims Giovanni Lo Celso's Tottenham future could be in doubt

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to the media during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 21, 2019 in Enfield,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spurs will pay £47m if they want to sign Lo Celso permanently from Real Betis after his debut season in the Premier League comes to an end.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 09, 2019 in London, United...

Jose Mourinho’s appointment at Tottenham Hotspur has cast doubt on Giovanni Lo Celso’s future in North London, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The Argentina international moved to England over the summer after a drawn-out transfer saga finally reached a merciful conclusion. Lo Celso, who was a revelation for Real Betis in 2018/19 with 16 goals in all competitions, joined Tottenham on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

 

The Champions League runners-up paid an initial loan fee of £13 million and, should they decide to keep the former PSG youngster, they will have to part with another £34 million – taking the overall price to around £47 million.

It is no secret that compatriot Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Lo Celso but his sudden departure, and Mourinho’s subsequent arrival, has raised concerns about what the future holds for the 23-year-old.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur (R) scores the first goal of his team during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic...

The report points out that Lo Celso was left on the bench for both of Mourinho’s first two games in charge, the 3-2 win at West Ham and midweek comeback victory over Olympiacos. And with the former Chelsea boss keen to get the best out of Dele Alli and seemingly getting a tune out of the wantaway Christian Eriksen in the Champions League, it remains to be seen whether Lo Celso has a role in his team.

There are a lot of games and a lot of competitions between now and the end of the season, however, and Lo Celso still has time on his side.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 01, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch