Quick links

Arsenal

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Arsenal line up Carlo Ancelotti as Unai Emery replacement

Danny Owen
A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Napoli coach Ancelotti be on his way back to the Premier League to rescue the misfiring Gunners?

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of FC Bayern Muenchen attends the Audi Cup 2017 Press Conference at Westin Grand Hotel on July 31, 2017 in Munich, Germany.

Arsenal could turn to Carlo Ancelotti after sacking Unai Emery on Friday morning, according to the Telegraph, with the veteran Italian potentially set to be handed a return to the Premier League.

After a shocking 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, the Gunners were left with no choice but to put their beleaguered coach out of his misery. And, sure enough, Emery was gone less than 24 hours later.

Focus will now immediately turn to securing Emery’s long-term successor and The Telegraph believes that one of the most experienced and successful managers in the game has been lined up.

 

60-year-old Ancelotti has coached Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich throughout a storied career at the top level, winning six European Cups and three Champions Leagues.

Perhaps most importantly, the affable Italian tasted Premier League success with Chelsea back in 2010, making a side containing the considerable talents of Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and John Terry into one of the most entertaining in the competition’s history.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Fernando Torres pose for the media at the Chelsea Press Conference on February 4, 2011 in Cobham, England.

The report adds that Ancelotti won’t come cheap, commanding at least £12 million a year in wages, though he might just welcome an escape from Napoli after finding himself at the centre of a very public spat between the players and owner Aurelio di Laurentiis.

Ancelotti’s last game in charge, a 1-1 Champions League draw at Liverpool, provided a reminder of his ability to outcoach even some of the best in the business with his side keeping Jurgen Klopp’s free-flowing superstars at arms length at Anfield.

On Merseyside, Napoli displayed the kind of defensive organisation and team work that Arsenal are crying out for.

Carlo Ancelotti of Napoli during an SSC Napoli training session on November 7, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch