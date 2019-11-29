Report: Arsenal line up Carlo Ancelotti as Unai Emery replacement

Could Napoli coach Ancelotti be on his way back to the Premier League to rescue the misfiring Gunners?

Arsenal could turn to Carlo Ancelotti after sacking Unai Emery on Friday morning, according to the Telegraph, with the veteran Italian potentially set to be handed a return to the Premier League.

After a shocking 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, the Gunners were left with no choice but to put their beleaguered coach out of his misery. And, sure enough, Emery was gone less than 24 hours later.

Focus will now immediately turn to securing Emery’s long-term successor and The Telegraph believes that one of the most experienced and successful managers in the game has been lined up.

60-year-old Ancelotti has coached Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich throughout a storied career at the top level, winning six European Cups and three Champions Leagues.

Perhaps most importantly, the affable Italian tasted Premier League success with Chelsea back in 2010, making a side containing the considerable talents of Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and John Terry into one of the most entertaining in the competition’s history.

The report adds that Ancelotti won’t come cheap, commanding at least £12 million a year in wages, though he might just welcome an escape from Napoli after finding himself at the centre of a very public spat between the players and owner Aurelio di Laurentiis.

Ancelotti’s last game in charge, a 1-1 Champions League draw at Liverpool, provided a reminder of his ability to outcoach even some of the best in the business with his side keeping Jurgen Klopp’s free-flowing superstars at arms length at Anfield.

On Merseyside, Napoli displayed the kind of defensive organisation and team work that Arsenal are crying out for.