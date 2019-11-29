'Outstanding' Lys Mousset is thriving after Celtic missed out

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic wanted Lys Mousset before he joined Premier League newcomers Sheffield United in a £10m deal.

‘Outstanding’ and ‘unbelievable’.

Those are two adjectives not often associated with Lys Mousset during three years at Bournemouth in which he found the net just five times in 75 games in all competitions. But Chris Wilder obviously saw something special in the misfiring Frenchman when he splashed out an eye-watering £10 million record fee to bring him to Sheffield United over the summer (the Guardian).

Celtic were pipped to the post by the newly-promoted Blades, according to the Mail (16 May, page 56). And, at the time, with just a handful of goals in his English top-flight career under his belt, few Hoops fans will have been suffering too many sleepless nights.

But football is a fickle business and Mousset, just months after being written off as an overpriced flop, has been one of the surprises of the season – in a good way, of course.

The skilful targetman has been a revelation at the forefront of a free-flowing Sheffield United side with three assists and four goals to his name. Mousset terrorised Manchester United, including £85 million Harry Maguire, as the Premier League newcomers scored three times against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Sunday

“Lys has been outstanding. The amount of effort he put in (against Man United) was unbelievable,” Wilder told The Star.

Suddenly, Celtic’s interest is being viewed in a different light.

The Hoops completed a number of inspired signings over the summer with Boli Bolingoli, Moi Elyounoussi and Fraser Forster pulling up trees, and just imagine the impact Mousset could have made in Scottish football.

Instead, Celtic will have to go through the remainder of the campaign praying that Odsonne Edouard stays fit. Leigh Griffiths has endured a difficult year both in and out of the game while the jury remains out on the promising yet fragile Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

Mousset could have given Celtic the depth they need if they are to retain their place at the top of Scottish football while making waves in Europe.