Rangers

Dick Advocaat comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side sit top of their Europa League group, after Alfredo Morelos's brace yesterday.

coach Dick Advocaat of FC Utrecht during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar v FC Utrecht at the AFAS Stadium on January 19, 2019 in Alkmaar Netherlands

Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat has told the Daily Record that he barely saw Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos outside of his two goals.

Morelos helped Rangers pick up a 2-2 draw in Holland last night, with the striker scoring two brilliant headers, as Steven Gerrard’s side went home with a point.

The Colombian is one of the most in-form forwards across Europe right now, with his goalscoring record for Rangers highly impressive.

And Advocaat feels that Morelos’s performance actually showed his quality, as he felt he was barely involved in the game outside of his brace.

 

“We dominated the first half, but only scored one goal which was not enough,” Advocaat said.

“Besides that, they got two chances and scored two goals. At this level, that should not be possible.

“Morelos is a good striker because apart from his goals I didn’t see him. However, that only shows his talent.

“But I cannot say any negative words about our players.”

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC celebrates 1-2 during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam...

Rangers’ draw means that they go into their final Europa League game sat at the top of their group.

Gerrard’s men have put together a fine European campaign so far, but they will need to avoid defeat in their last group stage match to qualify.

Rangers will have home advantage at Ibrox when they take on Young Boys on December 12th, and that could be crucial.

Rangers have already beaten Porto and Feyenoord in front of their own fans, and will be looking to complete their hat-trick of wins against the Swiss side.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

