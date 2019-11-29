Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

Chris Sutton comments on Rangers and Celtic in Europa League

Subhankar Mondal
GLASGOW, Scotland - FEBRUARY 14: Celtic's Chris Sutton scores from the penalty spot during the Scottish premier league match between Celtic and Dundee Utd at Celtic Park on February 14,...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic will fancy Arsenal or Manchester United in the Europa League, suggests Chris Sutton.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC speaks to the media after the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam,...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has claimed on Twitter that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic will fancy taking on Arsenal or Manchester United in the Europa League this season.

Celtic have already booked their place in the round of 32 of the Europa League this season, while their bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers are currently at the top of their group.

Arsenal lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday evening, while Premier League rivals United went down to FC Astana.

 

While the Gunners are virtually through to the knockout stages of the Europa League this campaign, the Red Devils have booked already claimed a spot in the round of 32.

On Thursday evening, Rangers drew with Feyenoord in the Netherlands, while Celtic won against Rennes at Celtic Park, and former Hoops striker Sutton believes that the Gers and the Hoops will not be scared of taking on Arsenal or United.

Sutton has also praised Celtic for their win against Rennes at home on Thursday evening.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

