Chris Sutton comments on Rangers and Celtic in Europa League

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic will fancy Arsenal or Manchester United in the Europa League, suggests Chris Sutton.

Chris Sutton has claimed on Twitter that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic will fancy taking on Arsenal or Manchester United in the Europa League this season.

Celtic have already booked their place in the round of 32 of the Europa League this season, while their bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers are currently at the top of their group.

Arsenal lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday evening, while Premier League rivals United went down to FC Astana.

While the Gunners are virtually through to the knockout stages of the Europa League this campaign, the Red Devils have booked already claimed a spot in the round of 32.

On Thursday evening, Rangers drew with Feyenoord in the Netherlands, while Celtic won against Rennes at Celtic Park, and former Hoops striker Sutton believes that the Gers and the Hoops will not be scared of taking on Arsenal or United.

Sutton has also praised Celtic for their win against Rennes at home on Thursday evening.

Job done, group done... don’t get bored of this... Celtic relentless at present... great to see Mikey Johnston back with a terrific goal — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 28, 2019

Celtic and Rangers (if they get the job done) would probably fancy Arsenal or Man United in the last 32... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 28, 2019