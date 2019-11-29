Chelsea fans want Willian gone after his comments

Chelsea winger Willian currently has just months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans have reacted angrily towards Willian, after his latest comments in the Telegraph.

Willian has suggested that his future is in Chelsea’s hands, as he waits on a contract offer.

The Telegraph claim that The Blues actually handed Willian an extension two weeks ago, but Willian’s latest quotes suggest that he hasn’t heard from them.

“Honestly I'm happy here. I feel happy to play for this club but this situation is not in my hands. It's in theirs,” he said.

“I wait for them. They know what I want, what I want to do. They already know so I wait for them.”

Chelsea supporters, in the main, suggest that they now no longer want Willian to stay on.

And the Brazilian’s latest comments do not seem to have gone down at all well at Stamford Bridge.

Honestly, speaking it time for this man to go. enough is enough — UNTAMED (@penianamawulor1) November 29, 2019

let him go man — huzàne. (@TarolloLehanya) November 29, 2019

Willian doesnt want to give space to the next generation to play for this club. Guy wants a new longterm contract saying he loves the club and the fans still love him. Well does the relationship has to get bitter for him to leave really? — JT (@CentarBack) November 29, 2019

How many times must we go through the same learning process to realise Willian doesn't warrant a new contract. (unless it's to sell in the summer) This needs to be his last season, it's like an endless sinking sandpit.



Thanks for the memories but it's time to say goodbye. — MAH | (@matissearmani) November 29, 2019

I don't know what this dude want from Chelsea, yes we know you are loyal to the club but if you truly love this club it's time you move for fresh blood please! — Damprince™_CFC (@Damprince01) November 29, 2019

Bin him. Swap him for Sancho’s shinpads. — #Cultist-Daily (@EmenaIo) November 28, 2019

Just sell him or let him go for free.years of suffering should end! — Siddanth (@ASiddanth) November 28, 2019

Despite Chelsea supporters seemingly feeling that Willian should be let go, Frank Lampard is a big fan.

Lampard has spoken very positively of the £30 million winger's (BBC Sport) influence this term, and he has played him regularly.

Willian actually earned great credit for his displays early on in the season, but his performances have dipped more recently.

