Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans want Willian gone after his comments

John Verrall
Willian Borges da Silva of Chelsea FC in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Chelsea FC at Estadio Mestalla on November 27, 2019 in Valencia,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea winger Willian currently has just months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Willian Borges da Silva of Chelsea FC in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Chelsea FC at Estadio Mestalla on November 27, 2019 in Valencia,...

Chelsea fans have reacted angrily towards Willian, after his latest comments in the Telegraph.

Willian has suggested that his future is in Chelsea’s hands, as he waits on a contract offer.

The Telegraph claim that The Blues actually handed Willian an extension two weeks ago, but Willian’s latest quotes suggest that he hasn’t heard from them.

“Honestly I'm happy here. I feel happy to play for this club but this situation is not in my hands. It's in theirs,” he said.

 

“I wait for them. They know what I want, what I want to do. They already know so I wait for them.”

Chelsea supporters, in the main, suggest that they now no longer want Willian to stay on.

And the Brazilian’s latest comments do not seem to have gone down at all well at Stamford Bridge.

Despite Chelsea supporters seemingly feeling that Willian should be let go, Frank Lampard is a big fan.

Lampard has spoken very positively of the £30 million winger's (BBC Sport) influence this term, and he has played him regularly.

Willian actually earned great credit for his displays early on in the season, but his performances have dipped more recently.

Chelsea are next in action against West Ham United at the weekend.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch