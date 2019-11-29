Charlie Nicholas thinks Everton have already spoken to one possible Marco Silva replacement

Everton are in dire straits at present with Goodison Park boss Marco Silva on thin ice and the Toffees fanbase increasingly loud in wanting him sacked.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas thinks Everton have already approached one potential replacement for Marco Silva recently, with one more Premier League based one possibly on the horizon, and may also have some continental coaches in mind too (Sky Sports News).

Everton have been terribly inconsistent this season and sit just four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, 18th-placed Norwich having reduced the gap with their 2-0 win at Goodison Park at the weekend.

The Toffees were especially lacklustre against the Canaries - who claimed only their first away win of the season - with goalkeeper Tim Krul barely troubled by the home front line despite 18 shots (BBC Sport).

It was Everton's seventh loss of the season, sending them to a lowly 16th in the table, and to say increasing amounts of Toffees fans have grown tired of Silva would be a huge understatement.

"I think Marco Silva is already out, and they are thinking about who they are giving the job to," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News.

"I think they have already gone out and spoken to David Moyes, as he is a free agent, and they need to approach Eddie Howe and do it professionally. They have probably put the feelers out there for some European managers too, so I think the gig is already dead."

To make things worse, Everton face a daunting set of fixtures over the coming weeks - Leicester City and Liverpool away, Chelsea at home, Manchester United away, Leicester at home in the League Cup quarter-final, then Arsenal at home just before Christmas.