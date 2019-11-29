Quick links

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

Charlie Adam reacts on Twitter to Rangers draw last night

Subhankar Mondal
Charlie Adam of Blackpool chips the ball past Jay Tabb of Reading during the Coca Cola Championship match between Reading and Blackpool at the Madjeski Stadium on November 21, 2009 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alfredo Morelos scored both goals for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Thursday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, The NetherlandsAlfredo Morelos of Rangers

Charlie Adam has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers drawing on Thursday evening.

Rangers played out a 2-2 draw with Feyenoord away from home in the Netherlands in Europa League Group G yesterday evening.

Subscribe

Alfredo Morelos scored both the goals for the Gers, as the Scottish Premiership outfit remain in the hunt for a spot in the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season.

 

Former Rangers midfielder Adam was following the match, and the 33-year-old - now based at Reading in the Championship in England - believes that it was a “great” point for the Gers away from home in Europe.

The result on Thursday evening means that Rangers are at the top of Europa League Group G at the moment with eight points from five matches, a point clear of FC Porto and Young Boys.

The Gers will take on Young Boys at Ibrox in Glasgow on December 12 in their final group game.

Charlie Adam of Blackpool chips the ball past Jay Tabb of Reading during the Coca Cola Championship match between Reading and Blackpool at the Madjeski Stadium on November 21, 2009 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch