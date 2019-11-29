Charlie Adam reacts on Twitter to Rangers draw last night

Alfredo Morelos scored both goals for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Thursday.

Charlie Adam has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers drawing on Thursday evening.

Rangers played out a 2-2 draw with Feyenoord away from home in the Netherlands in Europa League Group G yesterday evening.

Alfredo Morelos scored both the goals for the Gers, as the Scottish Premiership outfit remain in the hunt for a spot in the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season.

Former Rangers midfielder Adam was following the match, and the 33-year-old - now based at Reading in the Championship in England - believes that it was a “great” point for the Gers away from home in Europe.

Another great point away from home — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) November 28, 2019

The result on Thursday evening means that Rangers are at the top of Europa League Group G at the moment with eight points from five matches, a point clear of FC Porto and Young Boys.

The Gers will take on Young Boys at Ibrox in Glasgow on December 12 in their final group game.