Cesc Fabregas sends message to Freddie Ljungberg on Twitter

Freddie Ljungberg is Arsenal's head coach on an interim basis.

Cesc Fabregas has sent a good luck message to Arsenal interim coach Freddie Ljungberg.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery this morning and Ljungberg has since been given the role on a temporary basis.

The Arsenal legend wrote on Twitter this afternoon that he would give it his all and here's how Fabregas responded on Twitter:

Good luck Freddie https://t.co/J27gsEB6xs — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) November 29, 2019

The North Londoners' first game in the post-Emery era comes away at Norwich City on Sunday.

Ljungberg will be in charge for that one and it remains to be seen how long he stays in the hot seat.

A lot of managers are being linked with the Arsenal job and contact has reportedly been made with Massimiliano Allegri and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Spaniard had 78 games as Arsenal boss, winning 43, drawing 16 and losing 19.

The club are eighth in the Premier League table and eight points behind in the race for Champions League qualification.