Cesc Fabregas sends message to Freddie Ljungberg on Twitter

Ex Arsenal players Kim Kalstrom and Freddie Ljungberg pose before the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Arsenal and Stade Rennais at Emirates Stadium on March 14,...
Freddie Ljungberg is Arsenal's head coach on an interim basis.

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League match between Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium, London on Thursday 28th November 2019.

Cesc Fabregas has sent a good luck message to Arsenal interim coach Freddie Ljungberg.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery this morning and Ljungberg has since been given the role on a temporary basis.

The Arsenal legend wrote on Twitter this afternoon that he would give it his all and here's how Fabregas responded on Twitter:

The North Londoners' first game in the post-Emery era comes away at Norwich City on Sunday.

Ljungberg will be in charge for that one and it remains to be seen how long he stays in the hot seat.

A lot of managers are being linked with the Arsenal job and contact has reportedly been made with Massimiliano Allegri and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Spaniard had 78 games as Arsenal boss, winning 43, drawing 16 and losing 19.

The club are eighth in the Premier League table and eight points behind in the race for Champions League qualification.

