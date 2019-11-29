Celtic manager Neil Lennon impressed by Hoops midfielder Lewis Morgan

Celtic won at Parkhead last night and the Hoops boss, Neil Lennon, was impressed with the Bhoys midfielder.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has spoken highly of Lewis Morgan, who weighed in with the Hoops' opening goal at Parkhead last night, describing him as a "specimen and great athlete" but urging him to believe in himself more.

The Bhoys claimed a 3-1 win over Rennes in their penultimate Europa League Group E match on Thursday night, the breakthrough coming through Morgan with a confident, powerful finish in the 22nd minute for his second goal in green and white.

The 23-year-old had come in for Odsonne Edouard, who was omitted from the squad due to a knock, and did well as Celtic then added to their tally through Ryan Christie and Mikey Johnston before Adrien Hunou headed in a late consolation for the visitors.

Morgan had got relatively little game time this season prior to Thursday night's match, with just six starts this season in all competitions and one start in the Scottish Premiership (Transfermarkt), but Lennon suggested that he could potentially have caused him a selection headache of the good kind.

"I've got a lot of ammo and a lot of boys to keep happy. Or to try to keep happy," Lennon told BT Sport, as quoted by BBC Sport. "And then Lewis Morgan comes in and does a fantastic job tonight for us and we knew that he was capable of that.

"He scored a great goal and set the tempo for the rest of the team. So he can be delighted with his performance. He did well tonight, but he just needs to believe in himself a little bit more, because we believe in him. Physically, he's a specimen and a great athlete with great pace and good with both feet."

Celtic have moved on to 13 points in Group E, and with CFR Cluj losing 1-0 away to Lazio, the Hoops’ pole position is guaranteed before they travel to Romania next month for the final group fixture.