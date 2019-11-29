Quick links

James McFadden hails Celtic ace Ryan Christie after Europa League win

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ryan Christie of Celtic FC during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Celtic won at Parkhead last night and the pundit was impressed with the Hoops attacking midfielder.

Ryan Christie of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019...

BBC Sport pundit James McFadden has hailed Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie for his exploits in the Hoops' Europa League win last night as well as the whole season in general, deeming his performances "of the highest standard".

Christie has started this season in great form and very much continued in the same vein against Rennes at Parkhead, scoring the second Celtic goal on the stroke of half time with a fine strike, and showing great range of passing throughout the game.

The 24-year-old was deployed out wide by Neil Lennon but was a constant danger cutting inside, with his unstoppable drive from the edge of the area leaving the opposition goalkeeper helpless, a goal which took his tally for the season to 13 in 26 games, plus nine assists (Transfermarkt).

Speaking on BBC Sport, retired Scotland international McFadden said at full time: "It might not have been Ryan Christie's most eye-catching performance, but his work-rate, his touch, his passing has been incredible.

James McFadden assistant manager of Scotland looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League C Group One match between Scotland and Albania at Hampden Park on September 10, 2018 in Glasgow,...

"He's just so consistent. He picks up good positions, he does a shift for the team, his touch is great, his awareness is great. He comes up with goals and he creates chances for the team. This season, his performances have been of the highest standard."

Celtic confirmed top spot in Europa League Group E with one game to spare after the comfortable 3-1 win, with Lewis Morgan's second Hoops goal, Christie's effort and Mikey Johnston's superb one-two finish putting the Bhoys in control, with Adrien Hunou's glancing header provided a late consolation for the French side.

The Parkhead side will conclude their campaign in Romania against CFR Cluj in two weeks in a game that is now a dead rubber.

Neil Lennon the manager of Celtic before the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 14, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

