Arsenal fans react to Kieran Tierney's display against Eintract Frankfurt

Kieran Tierney has endured a difficult start to life at Arsenal since signing from Celtic.

Arsenal fans have slated Kieran Tierney, after his performance for them against Eintracht Frankfurt last night.

Arsenal signed Tierney from Celtic in the summer, and there was great excitement about the left-back’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

The Scottish international was an absolute star for Celtic north of the border, but his time at Arsenal has been frustrating to date.

Tierney has struggled with injury, had limited game time, and his performance levels in an Arsenal shirt seem to have gone backwards.

Indeed last night Tierney barely showed any of usual attacking instincts as Arsenal slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Frankfurt.

There are now serious concerns forming around Arsenal about Tierney’s showings, with some fans suggesting that he isn’t up to scratch.

Tierney not getting forward at all???#afc — BringTheNoiseAFC (@ianbones) November 28, 2019

I’m most concerned about the man management. Pepe, a major investment we must develop, is shot of confidence. Torreira isn’t the same player this year. Tierney somehow looks like he’s regressed under Emery?! Throw in lack of clarity around Ozil‘s situation. We’re a mess. 3/3 #afc — Andy Townsend (@apltownsend) November 28, 2019

Is it me or has tierney been dreadful ?? — Pauly AFC (@PIreland33) November 28, 2019

Nobody going to talk about this Tierney stinker? — EL (@ELxAFC) November 28, 2019

Manager has turned Tierney from attacking left back to a player frightened to cross halfway line #AFC — Kev Oliver (@_Gunner_bhoy_) November 28, 2019

We need to start a conversation about Tierney .... — Mo_AFC (@Arsenal89_Mo) November 28, 2019

Whether Tierney would thrive more under a different Arsenal manager remains to be seen.

It appears that Unai Emery is stifling many of Arsenal’s top talents, with the Gunners far from at their best over recent weeks.

Emery is now under huge pressure at the North London side, with the Spanish boss potentially set to depart in the near future.