Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to Kieran Tierney's display against Eintract Frankfurt

John Verrall
Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal gives instructions to Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kieran Tierney has endured a difficult start to life at Arsenal since signing from Celtic.

Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal gives instructions to Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23,...

Arsenal fans have slated Kieran Tierney, after his performance for them against Eintracht Frankfurt last night.

Arsenal signed Tierney from Celtic in the summer, and there was great excitement about the left-back’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

The Scottish international was an absolute star for Celtic north of the border, but his time at Arsenal has been frustrating to date.

 

Tierney has struggled with injury, had limited game time, and his performance levels in an Arsenal shirt seem to have gone backwards.

Indeed last night Tierney barely showed any of usual attacking instincts as Arsenal slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Frankfurt.

There are now serious concerns forming around Arsenal about Tierney’s showings, with some fans suggesting that he isn’t up to scratch.

Whether Tierney would thrive more under a different Arsenal manager remains to be seen.

It appears that Unai Emery is stifling many of Arsenal’s top talents, with the Gunners far from at their best over recent weeks.

Emery is now under huge pressure at the North London side, with the Spanish boss potentially set to depart in the near future.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch