Arsenal fans criticise Lucas Torreira-Shkodran Mustafi substitution

Subhankar Mondal
Unai Emery’s Arsenal lost in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Arsenal fans have criticised manager Unai Emery for the substitution involving Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Eintracht at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

During the 76th minute of the match, with the home team 2-1 down, manager Emery decided to take off central defender Mustafi and bring on defensive midfielder Torreira.

 

Arsenal fans were far from impressed with the decision and have criticised Emery on Twitter.

Pressure on Arsenal and Unai Emery

Emery is a very good manager, but things are not going so well for him at Arsenal at the moment.

The performances and the results of the Gunners have not been great, and there is certainly a lot of pressure on the former Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Arsenal will return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

