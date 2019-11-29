Arsenal fans criticise Lucas Torreira-Shkodran Mustafi substitution

Unai Emery’s Arsenal lost in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Arsenal fans have criticised manager Unai Emery for the substitution involving Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Eintracht at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

During the 76th minute of the match, with the home team 2-1 down, manager Emery decided to take off central defender Mustafi and bring on defensive midfielder Torreira.

Arsenal fans were far from impressed with the decision and have criticised Emery on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

subs on a defensive midfielder while down by 1. makes sense. — gunnerscentre® (@GunnersCentre) November 28, 2019

Bringing on the most defensive player from the bench at 1-2 down at home to a woeful Frankfurt when we have a 72mil player there and also a player that scored 2 goals just a few days ago.. I nearly feel sorry for Emery — Wayne Quinn (@WazzaQuinn) November 28, 2019

2-1 down. Laca and Pepe on the bench. Already subbed our best player of the night off. Who does he bring on? Our only CDM of course — Elliott Duffy (@elliotthduffy_) November 28, 2019

Emery needs to prtect 2-1 loss at home — GunnerPole (@GunnerPole) November 28, 2019

How do u bring on a defensive player when we need a goal #emeryout — kio-harry (@cueszar) November 28, 2019

2-1 down. In need of a goal.



Nicolas Pépé? No.



Alexandre Lacazette? No.



Lucas Torreira. The defensive midfielder, Lucas Torreira. — TheNewzMaker (@MakerNewz) November 28, 2019

Nice to see Emery putting on an Attacking Midfielder on. — ®️ (@ReactzR) November 28, 2019

A defensive mid for a defender when we need to score???? — Coen (@Coentainer) November 28, 2019

This is mostly on the boards now. Bunch of useless lot.

Anyway Torreira my striker — kharis pohan (@kharis_kun8) November 28, 2019

Pressure on Arsenal and Unai Emery

Emery is a very good manager, but things are not going so well for him at Arsenal at the moment.

The performances and the results of the Gunners have not been great, and there is certainly a lot of pressure on the former Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Arsenal will return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League.