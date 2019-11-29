Arsenal boss Unai Emery has 'very good news' to give

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in what could be Unai Emery's last game in charge.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has told Football London that Granit Xhaka’s return was ‘very good news’ for him last night.

Xhaka came back into Arsenal’s team for the first time since October, when he publicly fell out with supporters.

He was actually one of the Gunners better players on the night, but he was unable to stop Emery’s side from falling to defeat.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt, in what was a hugely disappointing defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had a lead in the contest, but they gave it away meekly in the second half.

There were very few positives to take from the contest from an Arsenal perspective.

However, Emery felt that Xhaka’s performance and the fans’ reaction to him was actually one sign of encouragement.

“It is very good news for Granit,” Emery enthused.

“He played well and the supporters helped him”

Emery is under huge pressure at Arsenal as things stand, and last night’s defeat has only made things harder for him.

Emery’s thinking appeared muddled throughout the contest, with his tactical changes and substitutions causing confusion among fans.

There are now real doubts over whether Emery will even be in charge on Sunday, when Arsenal are next in action against Norwich City.