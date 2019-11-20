Your 2019 TV guide for Christmas films across December - BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Channel 5!

There's only one time of the year where you can watch Elf three weekends in a row and laugh out loud at the same slapstick Home Alone humour that you've witnessed a thousand times before. Of course, we are talking about Christmas

For mums, dads, grandmas and grandads, Christmas starts "earlier and earlier every year".

Yet for holiday enthusiasts who love nothing more than curling up on the sofa with comfort foods and feel-good flicks, the festive season couldn't start any sooner.

When it comes to the Freeview TV guide, it's the first weekend of December when Christmas officially kicks in, as Christmas movies enter the game on Saturday and Sunday before smothering the TV schedule for the remaining few weeks.

Here's a definitive - and constantly updated - list of Christmas films on TV this year from the BBC to Channel 4 and covering every day from December 1st to Christmas Day, Boxing Day and beyond.

Sunday, December 1st -

⭐️ 3 pm: The Santa Claus (ITV2)

One of the OG Christmas films from the 1990s as Santa Claus takes the form of Tim Allen.

Saturday, December 7th -

9:50 am: Christmas at the Palace (E4)

Christmas romance that mixes the magical extravaganza of figure-skating with Princes, Princesses and presents.

⭐️ 4:50 pm: Beethoven's Christmas Adventure (ITV2)

If you love Beethoven (the dog) then why not waste your Saturday on this silly adventure.

5:15 pm: Four Christmases and a Wedding (Channel 5)

A modern 2019 festive flick premiering on C5. No star actors but a whirlwind romance that will capture your Christmas spirit.

5.25 pm: The Santa Claus (ITV2)

6.10 pm: Mingle All The Way (Channel 5)

Sunday, December 8th -

11:50 am: A Royal Winter (E4)

Christmas romance starring Merritt Patterson and Jack Donnelly.

1:50 pm: Snow Dogs (ITV2)

What's not to love about dogs and snow?

2:55 pm: Father Christmas (Channel 4)

What does Father Christmas do with himself for the other 364 days of the year? Find out thanks to this classic animation converted from Raymond Briggs' book.

Another classic Christmas story and Channel 4's most celebrated animation. On Christmas Eve a young boy decides to make a snowman which soon comes to life and whisks him off to the North Pole to meet a very important person.

4 pm: The Snowman and the Snowdog (Channel 4)

Animated sequel toThe Snowman. Billy builds a snowman and a snowdog where they fly over London and onwards to the North Pole, joining snowmen and snowwomen from around the world.

⭐️ 4 pm: The Grinch (ITV2)

It isn't really Christmas until The Grinch is on TV. Jump into Whoville with Jim Carrey and the gang!

Modern animated festive family fun features the voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy and Jim Broadbent. CGI magic brings Santa to life alongside a vast army of elves as Arthur must deliver Christmas gifts the 'old way' via sleigh and reindeer.

6.05 pm: A Christmas Carol (ITV2)

Saturday, December 14th -

8:50 am: A Royal Winter (E4)

Sunday, December 15th -

8:25 am: Christmas Encore (E4)

Warm-hearted and ooey-gooey Christmas romance

Christmas Eve (December 24th)

11:25 am: A Christmas Carol (Channel 4)

This is the original 1984 taken from Charles Dickens's classic.

2:35 pm: The Snowman and the Snowdog (Channel 4)

⭐️ 5:30 pm: Home Alone (Channel 4)

Yes, MacAulay Culkin is back for Christmas 2019 and bringing the Wet Bandit Gang down with them!

Christmas Day (December 25th)

6:00 am: Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (E4)

If the little ones are already up and have ripped open all of their presents then this should keep them occupied... for 30 minutes.

9:40 am: The Snowman and the Snowdog (Channel 4)

⭐️ 5:30 pm: Home Alone 2 (Channel 4)

Kevin is lost in New York and to make matters worse he even bumps into Donald Trump!

We expect to see Will Ferrell classic Elf and Jim Carrey hit How the Grinch Stole Christmas appear on both ITV and ITV2 over the festive while Channel 4 often air Home Alone closer to the big day.