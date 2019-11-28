Quick links

Wolves fans react to Nuno to Arsenal speculation

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach
Arsenal are reportedly looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that their manager Nuno is on the radar of Arsenal.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal have identified Wolves manager Nuno as a potential replacement for manager Unai Emery.

Emery has come under pressure at the North London club due to the team’s disappointing results and performances so far this season.

It has been reported that should the Gunners chiefs decide to part company with the former Paris Saint-Germain manager, then they will try for Wolves boss Nuno.

 

Nuno has been in charge of the Wanderers since the summer of 2017 and guided them from the Championship to the Premier League.

Wolves had a very successful season under the Portuguese last season and are playing in the Europa League this campaign.

The Wanderers are also doing well in the league at the moment and could finish in the top six of the standings.

Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Nuno with Arsenal.

Below are some of the best comments:

