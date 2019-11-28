Wolves fans react to Nuno to Arsenal speculation

Arsenal are reportedly looking at Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that their manager Nuno is on the radar of Arsenal.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal have identified Wolves manager Nuno as a potential replacement for manager Unai Emery.

Emery has come under pressure at the North London club due to the team’s disappointing results and performances so far this season.

It has been reported that should the Gunners chiefs decide to part company with the former Paris Saint-Germain manager, then they will try for Wolves boss Nuno.

Nuno has been in charge of the Wanderers since the summer of 2017 and guided them from the Championship to the Premier League.

Wolves had a very successful season under the Portuguese last season and are playing in the Europa League this campaign.

The Wanderers are also doing well in the league at the moment and could finish in the top six of the standings.

Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Nuno with Arsenal.

Below are some of the best comments:

Hopefully Santo shows some loyalty to the club that has backed him and goes some way to stop the ridiculous “manager merry go round” that pervades the game today. — Jamster (@JamieRo12949481) November 28, 2019

Sure he’d prefer to stay with an ambitious club tbh — david anson (@davidanson1) November 28, 2019

The “bbc understands”? No sources being quoted anywhere on this. I think the bookies were the first to put Nuno as a strong contender? So it’s BS basically. Good journalism bbc. Wolves have more money than arsenal now, one of many reasons he won’t move — Justin Garrett (@jag2911) November 28, 2019

Really hope not & it'd be a backward step too for Nuno — Martin Bullock (@138notout) November 28, 2019

Regardless of Europa result...... can't wait for sunday, and a mass 'love in' for Nuno. A reminder that a strong connection between manager and fans is not only a rarity in football, but a thing to behold! #wwfc — Phil Owen (@flowin74) November 28, 2019

I'm not coming across big headed here but honestly don't believe Nuno would leave for Arsenal. Not trying to say we are on the level of Arsenal but he has such a good thing here and he's building something special. He loves it here#WWFC — Tom ▪️ (@WolvesAyWe90) November 25, 2019

Tim Nash has jus posted this...



OMG I feel like I've just fell in love with someone I don't know or haven't met



Has Nuno turned Arsenal down before? #WWFC pic.twitter.com/DIZ6BV5T9D — Tom ▪️ (@WolvesAyWe90) November 28, 2019

you can stop that immediately please — David Wilding (@drwilding) November 28, 2019

Honestly can't believe we have fans who were genuinely worried about Nuno going to arsenal ffs ... arsenal? arsenal!! ? come on now don't be stupid #wwfc — (@adamBriant1993) November 27, 2019

Easily, and more. No way he’s moving. Mendes, Fosun and a handpicked team growing stronger and better every weekend — Matty Hackett (@_MattyHackett) November 27, 2019