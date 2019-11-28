Who is Melody Thornton? Why isn’t she part of The Pussycat Dolls reunion?

The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for a hugely anticipated tour in 2020 but they'll be missing a member.

Almost 10 years after they split up, seemingly for good, The Pussycat Dolls are back!

The girl band announced their reunion on November 28th and it's safe to say that fans of the band are a little bit excited by the news.

The announcement was made during the Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden with the Pussycat Dolls coming into the studio to reveal their new tour.

However, there was a notable absentee from the band as they announced their upcoming reunion tour.

The Pussycat Dolls, featuring the members Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar, will be touring the UK in April 2020 with tickets for the much-anticipated reunion going on sale on Sunday, December 1st, 2019.

The dates for the upcoming tour include:

April 5th | Dublin 3Arena

April 6th | Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

April 8th | Birmingham Arean

April 9th | Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

April 11th | Glasgow The SSE Hydro

April 12th | Newcastle Utilita Arena

April 14th | Manchester Arena

April 15th | Leeds First Direct Arena

April 17th | London The O2

We are INCREDIBLY excited to announce that we’re back! We'll be kicking off our reunion tour in the UK in April 2020! Grab your tickets Sunday at 10am #PCDReunion pic.twitter.com/VDxT6yiADH — PUSSYCAT DOLLS (@pussycatdolls) November 28, 2019

But not with Melody!

While Nicole, Kimberly, Jessica, Ashley and Carmit are all returning to the group, Melody Thornton will not be joining The Pussycat Dolls on their reunion tour.

Who is Melody Thornton and why isn't she joining the group?

Melody Thornton, 35, joined The Pussycat Dolls in 2003 after auditioning and being recruited to give the group more vocal strength.

During the height of The Pussycat Dolls' fame, Melody was famously unhappy that so much of the group's attention was placed on lead singer Nicole Scherzinger and when the group disbanded in 2010, Melody wasted no time in beginning her own solo career.

While the 2020 reunion will see five members of The Pussycat Dolls return, Melody will not be among them, unless there's a last-minute surprise announcement, as she appears to be fully committed to her growing solo career and even released a new single Love Will Return on November 15th, 2019.