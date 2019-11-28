West Ham fans react on Twitter to Nathan Holland display in Premier League International Cup

The West Ham United youngster impressed once again and the Hammers faithful want London Stadium boss Manuel Pellegrini to include him in the first team.

A number of West Ham United fans have been commenting on Twitter about Nathan Holland's latest superb display for the Hammers Under-23s.

Dmitri Halajko's charges improved their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the Premier League International Cup thanks to a 3-1 victory over Brighton's U23s.

The game, hosted by the People's Pension Stadium in Crawley, saw West Ham fall behind on 25 minutes as Bojan Radulovic ran in behind the defence and rifled past Krisztian Hegyi.

West Ham surged level through Holland, who went on a superb run infield from the left, before sending a neat shot into the bottom corner of the Brighton net from the edge of the area.

The Hammers then went ahead when Anthony Scully's shot was saved and Alfie Lewis slammed home the rebound, before extending their lead through Scully, who bundled home on 77 minutes.

Holland now has 12 goals in 17 games this season (Soccerway), a superb return for a winger, and plenty of West Ham fans raved about the 21-year-old on social media:

Play him in the first team ffs how blind can you be — Jacob (@JacobC2018) 27 November 2019

In over Anderson on Saturday please — Harrison Tuckwell (@HarrisonTuckwe1) 27 November 2019

FIRST TEAM NOW — ‏ً (@JakeBalding) 27 November 2019

He has to start v Chelsea and take on their youth — COYI (@WhufcLdn) 27 November 2019

Seriously don't know what he has to do to earn a first team call up has blistering pace, tricky with the ball great finisher. Would be a much better option than Anderson — Lee Jolly (@leethept1) 27 November 2019

I swear this get tweeted at least once a week. What more does the kid have to do? — Matt (@whu_hearney) 27 November 2019

Pellegrini’s refusal to include Holland in the first team matchday squads is becoming so monotonous that is verging on stubbornness.Holland, on form, brings something our other midfielders currently aren’t - energy, form and confidence. How management can’t see this is ridiculous — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) 27 November 2019

Will still will be ignored by the ! Guarantee we use the same formation and players at Chelski who will out run us like everyone else does, out pace us and not have Steve the Seal in goal! — Moggy (@JMoggy36) 27 November 2019

Terry Westley, West Ham's previous academy manager, said of Holland back in February 2017: "What a talent we’ve got on our hands. He was skipping past players, reminding me of a really young Ryan Giggs. I think he particularly caught people eyes tonight." (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham now have six points from their three games, although bizarrely, the game was Brighton’s first and the Irons will therefore not know whether they have qualified until the Seagulls have played their other two games.