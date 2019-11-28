Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham fans react on Twitter to Nathan Holland display in Premier League International Cup

Nathan Holland of West Ham United celebrates scoring during the Premier League International match between West Ham United U23 and Valencia U23 at Chigwell Construction Stadium on...
The West Ham United youngster impressed once again and the Hammers faithful want London Stadium boss Manuel Pellegrini to include him in the first team.

West Ham United's Nathan Holland during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Oxford United and West Ham United at Kassam Stadium on September 25, 2019 in Oxford, England.

A number of West Ham United fans have been commenting on Twitter about Nathan Holland's latest superb display for the Hammers Under-23s.

Dmitri Halajko's charges improved their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the Premier League International Cup thanks to a 3-1 victory over Brighton's U23s.

The game, hosted by the People's Pension Stadium in Crawley, saw West Ham fall behind on 25 minutes as Bojan Radulovic ran in behind the defence and rifled past Krisztian Hegyi.

 

 

West Ham surged level through Holland, who went on a superb run infield from the left, before sending a neat shot into the bottom corner of the Brighton net from the edge of the area.

The Hammers then went ahead when Anthony Scully's shot was saved and Alfie Lewis slammed home the rebound, before extending their lead through Scully, who bundled home on 77 minutes.

Holland now has 12 goals in 17 games this season (Soccerway), a superb return for a winger, and plenty of West Ham fans raved about the 21-year-old on social media:

Terry Westley, West Ham's previous academy manager, said of Holland back in February 2017: "What a talent we’ve got on our hands. He was skipping past players, reminding me of a really young Ryan Giggs. I think he particularly caught people eyes tonight." (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham now have six points from their three games, although bizarrely, the game was Brighton’s first and the Irons will therefore not know whether they have qualified until the Seagulls have played their other two games.

Nathan Holland of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on August 16, 2018 in Romford, England.

