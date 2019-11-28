West Bromwich Albion fans react to Nathan Ferguson display

Nathan Ferguson played well for West Bromwich Albion against Bristol City.

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Nathan Ferguson against Bristol City.

Ferguson was in action for West Brom in their Championship game against City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Slaven Bilic’s side won 4-1.

The teenager played well at right-back, looked comfortable on the ball, and appeared very mature except for one moment.

According to WhoScored, Ferguson played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 76.6%, took 70 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and two clearances.

West Brom fans were impressed with the display produced by Ferguson against City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Wednesday evening and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

How hard and solid is Nathan Ferguson WBA player — colbert fitzpatrick (@ColbertFitz) November 27, 2019

Way too many good performances to pick a motm for me. Pereira amazing. HRK great even without the goal. Diangana and Gibbs for that first goal just brilliant. Ferguson and Bartley key in defence. Last but not least Sawyers, every time he has the ball I have no worries #wba — G-WBA (@LocalBaggiesFan) November 27, 2019

Ferguson and Gibbo last night were outstanding and Bilic was right to bring them both back in! Sawyers & Livermore are what make this team click, the comparison between last nights game with them and Saturdays game without them was clearly shown! #wba — Shane Evansić (@ShaneoTheBaggie) November 28, 2019

He’s got a lot of praise already this season but Nathan Ferguson is such a talent. He’s just 18, it’s his first season in senior football, he’s kept Gibbs, Townsend & Furlong out the team at different points already & we’re still yet to see him in his preferred position! #wba — Ali (@alio2525) November 28, 2019

Anybody notice how much more comfortable Ferguson looked at LB than at RB? Strange as he is all right footed.......this is not a dig,just an observation! Boing boing #wba — Stephen D (@dobo86) November 28, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening, hosts West Brom had 55% of the possession, took 15 shots of which seven were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.