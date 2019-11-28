Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

West Bromwich Albion fans react to Nathan Ferguson display

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion competes for the ball with Kasey Palmer of Bristol City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol...
Nathan Ferguson played well for West Bromwich Albion against Bristol City.

West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Nathan Ferguson against Bristol City.

Ferguson was in action for West Brom in their Championship game against City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Slaven Bilic’s side won 4-1.

The teenager played well at right-back, looked comfortable on the ball, and appeared very mature except for one moment.

 

According to WhoScored, Ferguson played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 76.6%, took 70 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and two clearances.

West Brom fans were impressed with the display produced by Ferguson against City at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Wednesday evening and have praised him on Twitter.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening, hosts West Brom had 55% of the possession, took 15 shots of which seven were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

