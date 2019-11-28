'Better than Koumas': West Brom fans react on Twitter to Matheus Pereira display

West Bromwich Albion are top of the Championship and the Baggies summer signing has been sensational at The Hawthorns for Slaven Bilic and co.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Baggies' latest superb display and one of the West Brom players getting the most credit is Matheus Pereira.

The Sporting Lisbon winger, who spent last year in the Bundesliga with Nurnberg on loan from the Portuguese giants, was one of the main summer targets at The Hawthorns, with talks having gone on for weeks before the breakthrough, as confirmed by Luke Dowling (official website).

It took Pereira a few weeks to acclimatise to the English game and get up to full speed but he is now one of the first names on Slaven Bilic's team sheet - itself boasting many superb candidates - as he continues to put in high-calibre displays for Albion, who currently sit top of the Championship table.

The Brazilian was once again superb as West Brom battered Bristol City 4-1 at The Hawthorns, and scored the second goal on 39 minutes by floating a sublime free kick over the opposition wall and into the top right corner, to leave goalkeeper Daniel Bentley helpless.

Here is what some of the Baggies faithful were saying about Pereira during and after the match - and when a player gets compared or even deemed better than the mercurial genius that is Jason Koumas, that is high praise indeed.

Better — Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) 27 November 2019

Better than koumas best player I’ve seen in an Albion shirt in my 30 odd years be a pleasure to watch him for a couple of years before he undoubtedly gets a move to a giant club his eye for a pass is unbelievable the guy oozes quality — jason (@bigjase83) 28 November 2019

Knocks spots of Koumas to be honest. Dazzling silky skills and will wind up any opposition player - 1st signing in January for sure — Paul Brindley (@trussellgeorge) 27 November 2019

Might be a few disagree but for me Pereira is the most exciting talent I’ve seen down the Albion since Cunningham it’s been a long time coming but what a player #wba — Nick Ganderton (@nick_wba_khfc) 27 November 2019

I have to admit, I am addicted to watching Matheus Pereira⭕⚪ — Matt (@matt_p_w) 27 November 2019

Give Pereira the keys to Sandwell — Malp (@malpmush656) 27 November 2019

Mattheus Pereira take a bow son. Awesome freekick — RichBaggies (@Richbaggies) 27 November 2019

Matheus pereira is the best footballer in the world — Jay (@JamesWbafc) 27 November 2019

Loving it this season, an absolute joy to watch. Pereira is a special talent, best player we've had since Koumas but with the work rate & team ethic that Koumas lacked. Best signing of all is the manager, we didn't have one last season now we've got a proper one #WBA — Kevin Adams (@AshesVictory) 27 November 2019

Up next for West Brom is Monday night's Championship trip to Preston.