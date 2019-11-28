Quick links

'Better than Koumas': West Brom fans react on Twitter to Matheus Pereira display

Giuseppe Labellarte
Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
West Bromwich Albion are top of the Championship and the Baggies summer signing has been sensational at The Hawthorns for Slaven Bilic and co.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City at The Hawthorns on...

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Baggies' latest superb display and one of the West Brom players getting the most credit is Matheus Pereira.

The Sporting Lisbon winger, who spent last year in the Bundesliga with Nurnberg on loan from the Portuguese giants, was one of the main summer targets at The Hawthorns, with talks having gone on for weeks before the breakthrough, as confirmed by Luke Dowling (official website).

 

 

It took Pereira a few weeks to acclimatise to the English game and get up to full speed but he is now one of the first names on Slaven Bilic's team sheet - itself boasting many superb candidates - as he continues to put in high-calibre displays for Albion, who currently sit top of the Championship table.

The Brazilian was once again superb as West Brom battered Bristol City 4-1 at The Hawthorns, and scored the second goal on 39 minutes by floating a sublime free kick over the opposition wall and into the top right corner, to leave goalkeeper Daniel Bentley helpless.

Here is what some of the Baggies faithful were saying about Pereira during and after the match - and when a player gets compared or even deemed better than the mercurial genius that is Jason Koumas, that is high praise indeed.

Up next for West Brom is Monday night's Championship trip to Preston.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The...

