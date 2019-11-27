Vakoun Issouf Bayo's Celtic career could get much worse soon

Vakoun Issouf Bayo is in trouble if the Celtic manager signs another striker in January.

Neil Lennon revealed during Celtic's AGM this afternoon that he's interested in signing a striker during the January transfer window [The Record].

He said: "We are looking in the forward area. It may be the one area we are looking strengthen."

Subscribe

You can see why because Lennon is a bit light on firepower at the moment.

The Celtic boss has Odsonne Edouard, who has 14 goals in all competitions, but the well runs dry beyond him.

Leigh Griffiths is finally fit again but it remains to be seen whether the Scot - who has barely played for the senior side in 2019 - can rediscover his talismanic best form.

But if Lennon does sign another number nine then it's terrible news for Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

The Ivorian hitman joined the Bhoys for £2 million in January [Herald Scotland] but he hasn't been a huge success, spending the first six months at Celtic on the treatment table and is injured again at the moment.

The 22-year-old has been absent for just about a month and he definitely suffers most if Lennon drafts in another goalscorer.

That would relegate Bayo to being the club's fourth-choice striker in a system designed for only one frontman.

It hasn't been easy for the big man in Glasgow, but it could get a lot worse soon.