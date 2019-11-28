Quick links

Unai Emery suggests he could recall Granit Xhaka for Arsenal tonight

Unai Emery the head coach
Arsenal are set to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League this evening.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has told Football London that Granit Xhaka could feature tonight.

Xhaka has not played for Arsenal since he fell out with supporters publicly in their match against Crystal Palace back in October.

The Swiss international has been stripped of the captaincy at Arsenal and forced to sit on the sidelines for weeks now.

However, Xhaka’s time away from Arsenal’s squad could be over.

 

The Gunners are in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League this evening, and Emery has admitted that he is thinking about recalling the 27-year-old.

“He’s in the group and he has the possibility to play,” Emery said. “I hope every supporter supports him. Xhaka’s comeback is going to be important for us.”

If Xhaka is brought back into Arsenal’s team it would be a hugely controversial move.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal reacts to the crowd after being substituted by Manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on...

The Emirates Stadium crowd have still not forgiven Xhaka for his actions when he gesticulated angrily towards them, and it will be hugely difficult for him to win them around now.

Emery could be making his final Arsenal team selection tonight, as the Telegraph report he is now on the brink of the sack.

