Trolls: The Beat Goes On season 9 - Netflix renewal status, cast, potential air date

Trolls: The Beat Goes On has had eight seasons in just two years but the show's young fans no doubt want more.

While Netflix is best known for its fascinating drama series such as Stranger Things it's easy to forget that the streaming service has a whole raft of content specifically for kids.

What's surprising is the sheer amount of stuff for kids to watch on Netflix.

Take Netflix's Trolls: The Beat Goes On as an example as it's just returned for its eighth season in just two years with all eyes now looking to a possible return for season 9.

The question Trolls' young fanbase wants answering though is, whether or not the show will indeed be back for a ninth series.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On

Trolls: The Beat Goes On is a Netflix series that follows on from the 2016 Dreamworks film Trolls.

Since the show first hit the streaming service in January 2018, there have been a phenomenal eight seasons to date.

The most recent, season 8, arrived on November 22nd, 2019 and contained seven episodes split into 14 segments.

Is season 9 on its way?

Nothing has been announced by Netflix yet but the fact that Trolls has had eight seasons in just two years would suggest that there's no slowing down for the series just yet.

If we look at the release schedules for the previously released seasons, season 9 should, in theory, arrive in February 2020.

It's also worth noting that a sequel to 2016's Trolls is on its way and releasing in April 2020 which could potentially see a break in the series or even bring it to an end but we'll have to wait and see.

Cast

The series may keep the same characters as the big-screen Trolls films but the TV version has a very different cast of actors to voice the adorable characters.

The main cast during the 8 seasons of Trolls: The Beat Goes On so far has included:

Skylar Astin as Branch, replacing Justin Timberlake from the film.

Amanda Leighton as Poppy, replacing Anna Kendrick from the film.

Ron Funches as Cooper who retains his role from the film.

David Fynn as Biggie, replacing James Corden from the film.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Smidge, replacing Walt Dohrn from the film.

Fryda Wolff as DJ Suki, replacing Gwen Stefani from the film.

Sean T. Krishnan as Guy Diamond, replacing Kunal Nayyar from the film.